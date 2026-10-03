October 03, 2026 12:19 PM हिंदी

Guwahati horror: Police probe stripping, beating of woman at nightclub; manager held, staff questioned

Guwahati horror: Police probe stripping, beating of woman at nightclub; manager held; staff questioned over incident

Guwahati, Oct 3 (IANS) Assam Police on Saturday said they have launched a probe into the horrifying incident where a woman was allegedly stripped and beaten by the bouncers of a nightclub in the Khanapara area in Guwahati, with investigators examining what led to the confrontation and how the situation escalated into an alleged assault.

Officials said that the manager of the nightclub where the shocking incident took place has been detained and other staff members are being questioned as police seek to establish the sequence of events and identify those allegedly involved.

The chilling incident reportedly took place on Friday at The Locals Cafe and Lounge in Khanapara. Videos purportedly showing the incident have surfaced on social media, triggering concern over the alleged treatment of the woman inside the establishment.

One of the videos appears to show the woman lying on the floor without clothes while two women, alleged to be bouncers, kick and assault her.

Several men are seen standing nearby. Another video shows a woman apparently attempting to help the victim before a vehicle moves into the frame and blocks the view.

According to preliminary reports, the woman was allegedly pushed to the floor and assaulted inside the club. She was subsequently taken from the fourth floor towards an area that appeared to be the club’s parking or basement area.

Police are now investigating what happened immediately before the alleged assault and whether an altercation between the woman and the club’s bouncers preceded the incident.

DCP East, Tabu Ram Pegu, said the nightclub’s manager had been detained for questioning. Police have also indicated that further legal action would follow after questioning and examination of the available evidence.

The identity of the woman seen in the videos has not yet been established.

A security guard reportedly claimed that an argument had broken out after a female bouncer objected to the woman’s attire and that the woman subsequently assaulted the bouncer with a bottle.

However, these claims have not been independently established and are part of the circumstances being examined by police.

The club management has not issued any detailed public statement on the allegations. Police are expected to question more staff members and examine the videos circulating online to determine the roles of the people present during the incident.

The investigation will also establish why the woman was allegedly taken from the fourth floor to the lower area and what happened during the intervening period.

--IANS

tdr/rad

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