PoK will return to India sooner or later, they are our own: Defence Minister Singh (Ld)

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday declared that Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) will return to India on its own, sooner or later, as "those living across the Line of Control (LoC) feel a deep connection with us." He also emphasised the role of indigenous Defence capabilities developed under the ‘Made in India’ initiative, stressing how they played a pivotal role in India’s military action against cross-border terrorism.

“The 'Make in India' initiative is an essential component of India's national security. If we did not have this capability, our forces would not have been able to take such effective action against terrorism from Pakistan to PoK,” said Defence Minister Singh.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Summit in the national Capital, Rajnath Singh said that PoK will return to India voluntarily and when this happens, this will embolden the nation's resolution of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

“I believe that the people of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) are our own, part of our family. We have full faith that our brothers who are geographically and politically separated from us today, will return to India. Most of the people there feel a deep connection with India,” he said while adding that there exists only a small population who are against integration with India because they have been misled.

“The day is not far when our own part PoK will return and say -- I am India, I have come back,” he added.

Defence Minister Singh also cited the example of Maharana Pratap and his brother Shakti Singh to buttress his belief of PoK’s reunion with India.

“The situation of these brothers of ours living in PoK is similar to that of the brave warrior Maharana Pratap's younger brother Shakti Singh. Even after separation from his younger brother Shakti Singh, the elder brother Maharana Pratap's faith in his younger brother remained intact and he said with great confidence, 'He will leave the wrong path and come on the right path on his own. He is my brother, how can he go away from me,'” the Defence Minister stated.

Defence Minister Singh described 'Operation Sindoor' as India’s new benchmark in dealing with terror emanating from across the border and reiterated that the Modi government has recalibrated the engagement and scope of dialogue with Pakistan and now whenever there will be talks with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism and PoK.

--IANS

mr/rad