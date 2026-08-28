PoK protests directly affect conditions Pakistan must meet to preserve privileged access to EU market

Islamabad, Aug 28 (IANS) The recent protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which witnessed the killing of dozens of civilians, a prolonged communication blackout and the use of anti-terrorism apparatus against local groups and activists, directly affect the conditions that Pakistan must meet to continue its privileged access to the European market, a report has detailed.

As many as 90 people have been killed in PoK by Pakistani security forces since early June. According to Amnesty International, at least 40 people died until July 28, while local sources said that the death toll was over 70, a report in 'The European Conservative' stated.

The crackdown was not only launched on the streets in PoK as authorities also imposed restrictions on telephone-internet services and clamped down on information flow to prevent local updates and protests from being broadcast, with the national cybercrime agency blocking YouTube channels of journalists and opposition figures, Spanish journalist and analyst Javier Villamor wrote in 'The European Conservative'.

These developments have been monitored by the European Union. Since 2014, Pakistan has benefited from the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) system, granting zero import duties on more than two thirds of the tariff lines of their exports. Under the GSP+ system, more than 85 per cent of Pakistan's exports to Europe currently enter duty and quota free. However, these benefits enjoyed by Pakistan come with conditions.

"The EU requires the effective implementation of international conventions covering civil rights, freedom of expression and association, judicial guarantees, the prohibition of torture, labour rights, and protection against forced and child labour. Signing the treaties is not enough; Pakistan must also demonstrate a proactive approach in these areas," wrote Villamor.

Pakistan's problem does not end with PoK protests as European monitoring has also highlighted the trial of civilians by military courts, detention of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and restrictions on the political opposition, according to the report.

On August 14, a leading international press freedom organisation called on the Pakistani authorities to release detained journalists and end the sweeping crackdown on media professionals in PoK.

Expressing grave concern, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said that internet outages, the blocking of international media outlet Al Jazeera, the arrest of journalists, travel restrictions imposed on foreign reporters, court summons, and attacks on press freedom are increasing at an alarming rate.

The organisation said that protests calling for electoral reform in PoK have been violently suppressed by Pakistani authorities resulting in mass arrests. At the same time, in recent weeks, the authorities have also stepped up measures to restrict media coverage of the region, where the so-called 'legislative assembly elections' were held from July 27.

--IANS

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