POCO responds to community: F7’s 1st OTA delivers camera, system boosts

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) POCO on Thursday announced the rollout of its first over-the-air (OTA) software update for the recently launched POCO F7.

The update, labelled OS2.0.102.0, is aimed at enhancing the phone’s performance and user experience based on real feedback from its community.

The company said this update reflects its “community-first” philosophy, where improvements are shaped not just in labs but through direct input from users.

“With meaningful improvements to camera output and system stability, POCO reaffirms its commitment to building devices shaped by community insights and real-time usage,” the company stated.

Backed by community insights and rigorous internal testing, the update brings noticeable upgrades to camera quality, system stability, and thermal performance.

On the camera front, users will now experience more natural skin tones, better facial detail, and improved brightness in portraits.

Photo sharpness has been enhanced, HDR control has been refined to reduce overexposure, and outdoor colours, especially greens and landscapes, now appear more accurate.

The system has also been optimised for better thermal management and comes with the June Android security patch.

These improvements make the POCO F7 -- already powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and India’s largest 7,550mAh battery -- more efficient for daily use.

POCO confirmed that this is only the beginning. The company is already working on OTA3, which is expected by the end of August and will bring additional features and refinements.

