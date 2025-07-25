July 25, 2025 4:21 PM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal shares insights on UK FTA - a booster for farmers, artisans and MSMEs

PMO highlights Piyush Goyal’s article on India-UK FTA: a boost for farmers, artisans, and MSMEs

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday underscored the significance of the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), citing insights shared by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in an article.

Goyal's remarks on social media platform X were reposted by the PMO, which added that the agreement will be crucial in empowering Indian small businesses, farmers, and artisans.

Goyal's article elaborates on how the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will benefit different stakeholders throughout India, guaranteeing consumers access to high-quality products at competitive prices while expanding the global reach of Indian goods and services.

Sharing the article on X, Goyal wrote, “ The landmark India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is a stellar example of how New India does business."

"On the signing of the historic India-UK FTA under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, I write about how this deal will significantly boost market access and enhance the competitive edge of Indian products and services in the UK, leading to greater job creation," the Minister posted.

"By empowering our farmers, fisherfolk, MSMEs, service professionals, artisans, etc, this comprehensive trade deal will open new doors, enabling Indian goods, powered by quality and excellence, to achieve greater success in the UK market," the Minister further added.

Goyal added that the comprehensive trade agreement will strengthen the position of premium Indian goods and services in the international market by creating new opportunities for Indian products in the UK.

PM Modi's visit to the UK will be remembered for years to come, the Commerce Minister said.

He pointed out that in a brief period of time, PM Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had held a number of significant talks that laid the groundwork for a deeper bilateral economic partnership.

