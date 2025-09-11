PMMSY turns five: Bihar beneficiaries see big gains, creating jobs and generating major revenue

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Sep 10 (IANS) As the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) marks its fifth anniversary on Wednesday, the scheme’s impact is being felt strongly across the nation — and particularly in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Launched on September 10, 2020, the flagship initiative has transformed fisheries into a thriving sector, boosting income, employment, and modernisation.

Among the many success stories is Amit Kaushik, a resident of Bhagalpur whose life has taken a dramatic turn thanks to PMMSY support.

“In 2017 my net worth was very little,” Kaushik told IANS and added that after "receiving a low-interest loan through PMMSY, I adopted modern fish farming techniques. Today, my net worth stands at Rs 3.10 crore. Not only has my income multiplied, but I now employ 10 people — six skilled and four unskilled workers. The Prime Minister’s scheme has improved farmers’ lives significantly.”

The PMMSY was launched to modernise fish farming and double the income of fishers and farmers. It focusses on improving productivity, quality, and infrastructure while promoting environmentally sustainable practices and boosting post-harvest management.

District Fisheries Officer Krishna Kanhaiya echoed these sentiments, highlighting the broader impact of the scheme.

“PMMSY has increased local revenue, created employment opportunities, and enhanced inter-state fish supply from Bhagalpur. The scheme is helping farmers become self-reliant and economically empowered," he told IANS.

Over the past five years, PMMSY has ushered in a new era for fish farming in India. It is now seen not just as a traditional occupation but as a dynamic source of employment and prosperity, particularly in rural areas.

Implemented by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, PMMSY aims to close critical gaps in the fisheries sector — ranging from production and processing to marketing and infrastructure. The scheme is being executed over a five-year period (2020-21 to 2024-25) with a total investment of Rs 20,050 crore.

Recognising the growing importance of inland fisheries and aquaculture, PMMSY also supports initiatives to ensure long-term food security and value chain enhancement.

Additionally, the government launched a Central Sector Sub-scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), under PMMSY.

With an investment of over Rs 6,000 crore from FY 2023-24 to 2026-27, this scheme is aimed at formalising the fisheries sector and supporting micro and small enterprises in all states and Union Territories of the country.

