PMAY (U) provides financial assistance to Gariyaband beneficiaries, fulfilling dreams of pucca houses

Gariyaband, June 25 (IANS) As the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) PMAY(U), completes a decade since its launch in 2015, it continues to bring transformative change across India. In Chhattisgarh’s Gariyaband district, beneficiaries of the scheme have expressed gratitude to the central government, stating that their dream of owning a pucca house has finally come true.

PMAY(U) is a flagship scheme of the government of India aimed at providing pucca houses to the urban poor. It offers financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries to help them construct or purchase a permanent dwelling. The initiative has not only ensured housing security but has also contributed significantly to better health, improved safety, and enhanced living standards for millions.

Beneficiaries in the Rajim Nagar area of Gariyaband shared how the scheme has changed their lives.

“Earlier, we used to live in tiled and thatched houses,” a local resident said.

“During the rainy season, our houses would leak, and mud would spread all over. But now, thanks to the PMAY (U), we have a concrete roof over our heads. It’s like a dream come true.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that the shift from kutcha to pucca houses has brought them stability and dignity. Many recalled the challenges faced during the monsoons and winters, and how the scheme has now given them safe and secure shelter.

Taking this mission forward, the Central government has introduced PMAY (U) 2.0, which was recently reviewed during the third meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC), chaired by Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). In the meeting held on June 18, the Centre approved the construction of 2.35 lakh additional houses under the scheme.

PMAY (U) 2.0 operates through four verticals - Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Affordable Rental Housing (ARH), and Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS). The houses approved in the recent CSMC meeting fall under the BLC and AHP categories. The scheme offers central assistance of up to Rs 2.5 lakh per housing unit.

To qualify, beneficiaries must not own a pucca house anywhere in India. With over 93.19 lakh houses already constructed under PMAY(U), the introduction of PMAY-U 2.0 aims to expand coverage further, particularly targeting families in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), and Middle Income Group (MIG).

PMAY(U) is more than just a housing scheme - it is a social movement that seeks to restore dignity, promote self-reliance, and empower communities. A unique feature of the initiative is the active involvement of beneficiaries in the construction process, which has fostered a sense of ownership.

As PMAY (U) enters its next phase, millions more families across India, including those in regions like Gariyaband, look forward to the continued realisation of their housing dreams - built not just with bricks and mortar, but with hope, dignity, and stability.

