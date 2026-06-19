PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana supporting job creation, building future workforce: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) is helping generate employment, empower the country's youth and build a stronger workforce for the future.

Addressing an incentive disbursal programme under PM-VBRY, the Prime Minister added the initiative has helped create millions of jobs in recent years and has emerged as a symbol of the Union government's commitment to providing opportunities for young Indians.

"PM-VBRY is the identity of a new India. It represents an India where employment generation is at the core of the country's spirit. When youth, government and industry come together, the pace of job creation increases many times over," PM Modi said.

"India is among the world's youngest nations and that the journey towards a developed India will be shaped by the dreams, skills and capabilities of its youth," the Prime Minister added.

He stressed that empowering young people through meaningful employment opportunities remains a key priority of the Union government.

PM Modi noted that the Union government is standing firmly behind young people entering the workforce for the first time.

"The scheme not only supports job seekers but also encourages industries to recruit and invest in fresh talent," he said.

"When a young person starts his or her first job, the government stands with them. This gives confidence to employers as well, as they know the entire government ecosystem is supporting the process," he added.

The Prime Minister congratulated both the youth who secured employment opportunities and the institutions that recognised their potential and provided them jobs.

He said these organisations have played a significant role in generating lakhs of employment opportunities in recent months.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, PM Modi said experience and data have consistently shown that employment generation accelerates when the government, industry and youth work together.

--IANS

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