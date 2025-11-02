PM Modi's Patna roadshow draws massive crowd, enthusiastic response

Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Patna on Sunday evening concluded at Bakarganj after passing through Dinkar Golambar, Nala Road, Bari Path and Thakurbadi Road.

The event was organised in support of NDA candidates ahead of polling.

PM Modi travelled in a flower-decorated vehicle for the roadshow.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal accompanied him in the vehicle.

Large crowds had gathered along the route to see the Prime Minister.

People were seen watching from rooftops, while some women performed Aarti.

Supporters raised "Modi-Modi" slogans as the motorcade passed.

Several NDA leaders also participated, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, and local MLA and candidate Nitin Nabin, along with NDA candidates from Patna city.

After the roadshow, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Takht Shri Harimandir Gurudwara in Patna City to offer prayers.

The event took place amid an intense electoral contest in the state.

BJP workers described the presence of senior alliance leaders together as a message of unity to people of Bihar.

Political observers said the roadshow is likely to make an impact in the Patna region ahead of polling.

Extensive security arrangements were in place along the entire route.

Traffic was regulated, and security personnel were deployed across key intersections to ensure the event concluded without any untoward incident.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi addressed a public meeting at Kunti Nagar grounds in Nawada and launched a sharp attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav -- referring to him as the "Prince of jungle raj" – as well as on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, without taking their names.

PM Modi said that the era of "Jungle Raj" in Bihar was marked by guns and extortion, and alleged that people were forced to pay extortion if their income rose.

He claimed the NDA government ended that period and urged voters not to allow its return.

"The RJD–Congress alliance over internal friction, saying Congress had even refused to accept Tejashwi Yadav's name for the Chief Minister's post, and that both parties were now tearing each other apart. The RJD decided to teach Congress a lesson by fielding its own candidate against the State Congress President," PM Modi said.

He also added that Bihar needs to be protected from extortion and Maoist terrorism and called it the responsibility of every youth, every mother and sister, stressing Developed Bihar -- Developed India as the NDA's priority.

Invoking Bihar's historical legacy, PM Modi said the state had produced great mathematicians like Aryabhata and added that the people of Bihar cannot be fooled by those who were involved in the fodder scam.

For seven times of his 20-minute address, the Prime Minister repeatedly raised the jungle raj issue, and predicted that after the election, the Congress and RJD would end up blaming each other over seat-sharing.

He accused the Opposition of appeasement and alleged that they were supporting infiltrators in Bihar.

PM Modi also said RJD leaders had criticised the Prayagraj Mahakumbh and accused a Congress leader of calling Chhath Puja a drama.

He added that Bihar would never forgive those who insult faith.

PM Modi told the youth that they would not need to migrate in the future as factories would be set up within Bihar.

Referring to earlier power shortages, he said that once clothes were dried on electric wires in Bihar, whereas today every house has electricity.

He asked the people at the roadshow to raise their mobile phone lights and chant the slogan of a 'Bihar of Light'.

PM Modi claimed that women in Nawada had been given Rs 2 crore to work as 'Jeevika Didis' and added that the NDA government was working towards a developed Bihar.

Although all local NDA candidates were present on stage, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not attend the rally.

PM Modi said that regions, including Nawada, Gaya, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Jehanabad and Arwal, have immense potential.

He invoked the legacy of Bihar Kesari Shri Krishna Singh, J.P. Narayan, Bhola Singh, and the ancient pride of Magadh.

"We now have to restore the old glory of Magadh and Bihar. We have to make this region a centre of global knowledge and science," he said.

