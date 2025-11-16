PM Modi's timeless tribute: From Surat's 2012 spotlight to Bihar's 2025 electoral embrace

Surat/Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deep-rooted affinity for the state—forged in moments of cultural confluence and unyielding advocacy—stands as a poignant backdrop to the NDA's sweeping mandate. The recent Bihar Assembly poll verdict isn't just a political pivot; it's a heartfelt reciprocation of PM Modi's decade-spanning ode to Bihar's resilience and talent.

In a stirring address in Surat, Gujarat— for one of his most memorable tributes to the state— PM Modi urged, “Let the entire country take a pledge that we will restore Bihar's pride and dignity.” This clarion call, delivered amid a sea of Bihari diaspora well-wishers, bridged the past and present, reminding all of how Bihar's "lost glory" has been systematically reclaimed.

Did you know? Bihar’s 100-year milestone, the Bihar Shatabdi in 2012, wasn’t confined to the borders of Bihar. Its pride saw full glory in Surat, where then-Chief Minister Modi honoured 100 sons and daughters of Bihar whose work had uplifted the state in countless ways. In the same city that had hosted that historic Bihar-Jharkhand Samaj Trust event on May 6, 2012, PM Modi revisited those glory days, reminiscing about how Bihar and Gujarat came together in unity.

In a video shared on his official X handle (@narendramodi) — part of the Modi Archive that chronicles his unconditional support for the state — he championed Bihar’s talent, celebrated their triumphs, and inspired pride in their heritage.

"Narendra Modi consistently gave Bihar’s achievers a prominent platform and a loud shoutout," the post noted, encapsulating a bond that yesterday saw Bihar respond with open hearts and warmth through its electoral embrace.

Diving into the Modi Archive on X reveals a treasure trove of such endorsements. Posts from 2012 onward paint PM Modi as Bihar's staunchest cheerleader, from inaugurating the Shatabdi Smriti Stambh in Patna in July 2022 to virtual rallies amplifying local voices. But it's his 2012 Surat speech that remains an example, where he dissected the paradox of Bihar's global imprint amid domestic defamation.

“As many as IAS officers are from Bihar, IPS officers are from Bihar, scientists and intellectuals are from Bihar,” the then Chief Minister Modi asserted, his voice laced with righteous indignation, "but Bihar was defamed purposely."

He lambasted a deliberate narrative that overshadowed the state's contributions — be it the cerebral heft behind India's civil services or the intellectual firepower driving various pursuits. This "purposeful defamation," as it was termed, had eroded Bihar's self-confidence. Yet, the then CM Modi flipped the script: "Wherever you go in the world, you will always see Bihar's talent shining brightly."

He recalled a Bihari whose "melodious language" left a lasting impression, evoking the lyrical charm of Bhojpuri and Maithili that binds hearts across miles.” Obviously, that person made a positive impact on me,” he had said. The video from the Surat event, embedded in the X post, extracts raw emotion from that ethos.

Clocking in at over three minutes, it interweaves archival footage from 2012 showing the then CM Modi addressing a vibrant crowd. Subtitles capture his fervour: "Bihar ke liye ham achha bolna shuru karenge to Bihar ka jo khoya hua atmavishwas hai vah vapas aa sakega" (If we start speaking well of Bihar, its lost self-confidence will return).

He spotlights Bihari migrants in Gujarat's textile mills and diamond bourse, urging them to funnel skills homeward. The narrative arcs to the present: "From the streets of Surat to the halls of Patna, our unity has borne fruit. Bihar's youth, once defamed, now define destiny."

The video ends on a high note, with PM Modi leading a chant for Bihar Diwas—March 22, the day in 1912 when Bihar emerged from Bengal's shadow, a tradition Nitish Kumar amplified in 2010. This isn't mere nostalgia; it's narrative alchemy turning electoral arithmetic into emotional arithmetic.

The NDA's 46.6 per cent vote share in recently concluded elections — up sharply from 2020 — mirrors a groundswell among migrants and their families, who credit PM Modi's platforms for restoring dignity. In Seemanchal's close contests, where RJD edged out BJP in a dozen seats, the undercurrent was clear: voters sought not just jobs, but justice against that "purposeful defamation."

Tejashwi Yadav's MGB, with 37.9 per cent votes and 25 seats, couldn't counter the NDA's fusion of welfare (like makhana boards for Dalit farmers) and worldview. As Nitish Kumar eyes his fifth oath-taking, PM Modi's pledge resonates louder.

In the Modi Archive, this chapter adds another vivid entry; from defamation's shadow to dignity's dawn, scripted by a leader who saw Bihar's light when others dimmed it.

