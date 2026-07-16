PM Modi's landmark visit reflects India's commitment to strengthen ties with New Zealand: Report

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to New Zealand, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Auckland in 40 years, demonstrated India's renewed commitment to strengthen ties between two nations, a report has detailed.

PM Modi was on an official visit to New Zealand on July 10-11 during which he held discussions with his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, defence and security, agri-tech, sports, education, tourism, culture and people-to-people ties.

Following the talks, both leaders witnessed the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of defence and maritime security, hydrography, sports, disaster management, dairy, tourism, maritime heritage, culture, food technology and ocean research.

PM Modi's visit to Auckland came after Luxon's trip to India in 2025, when the two leaders announced the creation of the Strategic Partnership, endorsed a Roadmap to 2030 as a shared framework to guide joint action and further strengthen the Strategic Partnership over the next four years as well as signed 10 agreements covering areas of cooperation.

PM Modi's visit to New Zealand focussed heavily on enhancing economic ties between the two nations. The newly-signed trade agreement between India and New Zealand aims to increase cooperation in agriculture, food technology, skills mobility and investment, a report in The Times Kuwait detailed.

Through the agreement, New Zealand wants to have greater access to India's market for products like apples, kiwi fruit and Manuka honey, while India continues to protect its dairy sector. The agreement also includes opportunities for 5,000 skilled Indian workers annually to work in New Zealand and Wellington's commitment to invest USD 20 billion in India over 15 years.

PM Modi's visit also showcased the importance of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, which numbers around 300,000 people. It also carried Indo-Pacific strategic importance as India considers New Zealand as an important partner in its 'Act East' policy and Indo-Pacific strategy.

The two nations demonstrated greater collaboration on maritime security, regional stability and shared cultural links, including cooperation through sports like cricket and hockey, The Times Kuwait reported.

During the visit, PM Modi and Luxon interacted with a select group of CEOs and business leaders. PM Modi described the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a landmark that would add depth and dynamism to the bilateral economic ties, and open new opportunities for market access, investment, services, technology and talent mobility.

The two leaders also attended a special Gala luncheon event themed 'India-New Zealand: A Winning Partnership' which was attended by eminent personalities from the fields of politics, business, industry, academia, technology, sports, and the arts.

Prime Minister Modi and Luxon did a walk-through of the innovative sports equipment that was put on display at the venue. They also interacted with decorated athletes from New Zealand and other stakeholders associated with high-performance sports.

PM Modi addressed a huge gathering of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand at the 'Kia Ora Modi' event, which was attended by 10,000 members of the Indian community. PM Luxon had also joined the event as a special gesture.

--IANS

akl/as