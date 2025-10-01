PM Modi’s interest in cricket inspires players to perform even better, says IPL chairman Dhumal

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s keen interest in cricket continues to influence the sport positively.

After India's thrilling five-wicket win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, PM Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to the Men in Blue for their resounding victory.

In an X post, he wrote, “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

When asked about the influence of such high-level attention on cricket, Dhumal told IANS, "Cricket is undoubtedly regarded as a legendary sport, deeply connected with every citizen of the country. The Prime Minister’s tweet congratulating the team is truly inspiring for the players and motivates them to perform even better. Indian team too must be very pleased that the world’s most popular leader watched the match and extended his congratulations."

Hailing PM Modi’s congratulatory note, India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav had said it feels good that the nation's leader himself "bats on the front foot".

Reacting to Suryakumar's statement, Dhumal said, "I believe that the team's attitude reflects true leadership. When leadership is such that it leaves a mark on the entire world, it certainly has an impact on the citizens of the country. It influences our team as well as our captain.

"Looking at this leadership, the way the team performed brilliantly, embraced every challenge, and dealt with it was exceptional. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them."

The IPL chairman further praised Suryakumar's captaincy and Tilak Varma's sensational innings of 69 not out, saying, "The team played brilliantly under pressure. The last game was very close, but the way they held their nerves and showed complete patience was commendable."

"Tilak's innings in the final was simply outstanding, and the partnerships built in the middle were executed perfectly. Both our bowlers and batters delivered an excellent all-round performance."

--IANS

bc/vi