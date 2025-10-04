PM Modi welcomes progress in Gaza hostage deal, praises Prez Trump’s peace efforts

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the reported breakthrough in Gaza, expressing strong support for the release of hostages and broader efforts toward lasting peace in the region.

In a post on X on Saturday, PM Modi said: “We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace.”

The statement follows major developments in the Middle East, where Hamas has reportedly agreed to release all Israeli hostages currently held in Gaza. The move is being widely viewed as a response to a renewed peace push spearheaded by US President Donald Trump, who unveiled a 20-point peace plan earlier this week.

In a video address, Trump described it as a “very special day” and expressed optimism about the release of hostages, calling it “unprecedented.” He thanked the international community for its support and hinted that a final agreement was near. “We're very close to achieving that… We have to get the final word down in concrete,” he said.

Hamas, in a statement issued via Telegram, confirmed its willingness to enter immediate negotiations and to hand over the administration of Gaza to a non-partisan, technocratic Palestinian body, backed by Arab and Islamic nations.

President Trump’s peace initiative reportedly includes provisions for an immediate ceasefire, the return of all hostages within 72 hours, and the establishment of a transitional international body, the 'Board of Peace,' to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction.

The proposed body would include President Trump himself and other global figures such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

President Trump, however, had issued a firm deadline, stating that Hamas must sign on to the plan by Sunday evening or face “unprecedented consequences.” His post on Truth Social warned, “If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL… will break out against Hamas.”

Currently, around 48 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza, with about 20 confirmed alive. The international community is watching closely as developments unfold.

India has consistently supported a two-state solution and a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

