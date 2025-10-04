October 04, 2025 11:16 AM हिंदी

PM Modi welcomes progress in Gaza hostage deal, praises Prez Trump’s peace efforts

PM Modi welcomes progress in Gaza hostage deal, praises Trump’s peace efforts

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the reported breakthrough in Gaza, expressing strong support for the release of hostages and broader efforts toward lasting peace in the region.

In a post on X on Saturday, PM Modi said: “We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace.”

The statement follows major developments in the Middle East, where Hamas has reportedly agreed to release all Israeli hostages currently held in Gaza. The move is being widely viewed as a response to a renewed peace push spearheaded by US President Donald Trump, who unveiled a 20-point peace plan earlier this week.

In a video address, Trump described it as a “very special day” and expressed optimism about the release of hostages, calling it “unprecedented.” He thanked the international community for its support and hinted that a final agreement was near. “We're very close to achieving that… We have to get the final word down in concrete,” he said.

Hamas, in a statement issued via Telegram, confirmed its willingness to enter immediate negotiations and to hand over the administration of Gaza to a non-partisan, technocratic Palestinian body, backed by Arab and Islamic nations.

President Trump’s peace initiative reportedly includes provisions for an immediate ceasefire, the return of all hostages within 72 hours, and the establishment of a transitional international body, the 'Board of Peace,' to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction.

The proposed body would include President Trump himself and other global figures such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

President Trump, however, had issued a firm deadline, stating that Hamas must sign on to the plan by Sunday evening or face “unprecedented consequences.” His post on Truth Social warned, “If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL… will break out against Hamas.”

Currently, around 48 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza, with about 20 confirmed alive. The international community is watching closely as developments unfold.

India has consistently supported a two-state solution and a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

--IANS

rs/rad

LATEST NEWS

Over 4.4 lakh chikungunya disease cases, 155 deaths reported worldwide in 2025: WHO

Over 4.4 lakh chikungunya disease cases, 155 deaths reported worldwide in 2025: WHO

Rukmini Vasanth on intensive training for her 'Warrior Princess' role in "Kantara Chapter 1"

Rukmini Vasanth opens up on intensive training for her 'Warrior Princess' role in "Kantara Chapter 1"

Shruti Haasan’s never going on date with someone who's slightly weird after watching ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Shruti Haasan’s never going on date with someone who's slightly weird after watching ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Navjot Singh Sidhu: "Youngsters take to bottle & drugs; 'IGT' teaches to channelise energies in right direction"

Navjot Singh Sidhu on judging IGT: Youngsters take to drugs,the show teaches to channelise energies in right direction

Robert Pattinson: I genuinely enjoy hanging out with babies

Robert Pattinson: I genuinely enjoy hanging out with babies

Long Covid patients more likely to suffer from unusual heart rhythm disorder

Long Covid patients more likely to suffer from unusual heart rhythm disorder

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mridul Tiwari breaks down after Salman Khan says ‘aap dikh nahi rahe ho’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mridul Tiwari breaks down after Salman Khan says ‘aap dikh nahi rahe ho’

Indian stock market ends holiday-shortened week with positive bias

Indian stock market ends holiday-shortened week on positive note

Rashami Desai on fitness journey: Down 9 Kgs, having different health concerns

Rashami Desai on fitness journey: Down 9 Kgs, having different health concerns

From handicraft to tourism, GST rejig to boost J&K’s economy

From handicraft to tourism, GST rejig to boost J&K’s economy