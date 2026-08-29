PM Modi visit to take India-Kyrgyzstan ties to new level, boost investment: Kyrgyz Investment Minister (Lead)

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Kyrgyzstan expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to give a major boost to bilateral economic ties, investment and trade, with the country keen to attract more Indian companies to sectors including infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, technology and agro-industry, Kyrgyzstan’s Investment Minister Ravshanbek Sabirov said on Saturday.

Sabirov described PM Modi’s visit as a very significant event for Kyrgyzstan and said the historic visit would help take cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

“We expect this visit to further strengthen the investment potential and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and India,” he said, adding that bilateral trade between the two countries reached around $91 million in 2024.

Kyrgyzstan currently exports products such as honey, dried fruits, beans and gold to India, while Indian products, including cashews and other food items, are available in the Kyrgyz market.

Sabirov said Kyrgyzstan has traditionally enjoyed warm relations with India, including strong cultural ties. He recalled that many Kyrgyz people grew up watching Indian films during the Soviet era and remain familiar with Indian actors and culture.

“We have very good relations with India,” he said, expressing confidence that Kyrgyzstan would warmly welcome PM Modi.

The minister said Kyrgyzstan wants to expand cooperation with India through business forums, seminars and training programmes, while also strengthening cultural and strategic ties.

He said President Sadyr Japarov attaches high priority to investment, which Kyrgyzstan sees as essential for modernising the economy and generating employment.

Sabirov said there is considerable scope for cooperation in higher education, particularly as many Indian students already travel to Kyrgyzstan to study medicine. He also identified tourism, medical tourism and industrial cooperation as areas with significant potential.

On attracting Indian investment, Sabirov said PM Modi’s visit would bring greater international attention to Kyrgyzstan and provide an opportunity to showcase the country’s investment opportunities to Indian companies.

He said Kyrgyzstan has laws covering investments, public-private partnerships and venture financing, which provide a framework for foreign investors.

The country is particularly keen to attract Indian companies to infrastructure, hydropower, small hydropower plants, renewable energy, tourism and the agro-industrial sector.

“We will accompany investors, provide assistance and monitor the implementation process,” Sabirov said, adding that the government would support joint investment projects at every stage.

--IANS

pk