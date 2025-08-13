August 13, 2025 12:26 AM हिंदी

PM Modi, Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev reaffirm resolve to advance strategic partnership

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday as the both leaders reviewed the progress achieved in key sectors of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their shared resolve to further advance India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership.

During the phone-call, Mirziyoyev conveyed his warm greetings to PM Modi and the people of India on the upcoming 79th Independence Day of India, according to the statement released by Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Had a fruitful conversation with President of Uzbekistan, Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev. We reviewed the progress achieved in key areas of our bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to further advance the India–Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership."

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the age-old ties between India and Central Asia. They agreed to remain in touch.

"The two leaders reviewed progress in several key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, connectivity, health, technology and people-to-people ties," the PMO stated.

India and Uzbekistan have relations that go back deep in ancient history. India was one of the first countries to recognise the state sovereignty of Uzbekistan after the latter’s independence.

Prime Minister Modi visited Tashkent (July 2015 and June 2016) and Samarkand (September 2022) while President Mirziyoyev visited India in October 2018 and in January 2019. A Virtual Summit between PM Modi and Mirziyoyev was held in December 2020. At the initiative of Prime Minister Modi, the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the first India-Central Asia Summit in January 2022 in a virtual format. The two leaders had also met on the sidelines of the COP-28 in Dubai in December 2023 and on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan, last October.

In June, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Uzbekistan counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov and discussed cooperation in connectivity, investment, trade and energy sectors. The two leaders spoke about the common challenge of terrorism for the two regions.

"Pleased to meet Bakhtiyor Saidov of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Spoke about the common challenge of terrorism for our regions. Also discussed our cooperation in connectivity, investment, trade and energy sectors. Concluded a Programme of Cooperation, reflective of our commitment to further our Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Saidov was on an official visit to participate in the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue held in New Delhi. In his opening remarks, EAM Jaishankar had expressed his appreciation for the solidarity shown by Central Asian countries in condemning the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The India-Central Asia Dialogue, launched in January 2019 in Samarkand, serves as a key platform for strengthening ties between India and Central Asia.

--IANS

akl/as

