PM Modi urges 'Vocal for Local' push this Diwali, shares festive video

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indians to celebrate the festive season by embracing 'Swadeshi' products, emphasising national pride in local craftsmanship and innovation.

Sharing a post on late Saturday on X, PM Modi urged the nation's 140 crore citizens to celebrate Diwali by purchasing Indian-made goods and proudly declaring, "Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!" (Proudly say this is Swadeshi!).

He encouraged sharing purchases on social media to inspire others, fostering a wave of support for domestic artisans and manufacturers.

The Prime Minister's message quoted a vibrant video from MyGovIndia, featuring Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Tripti Dimri, Anupam Kher, Sunil Grover, and Rupali Ganguly, alongside singer Shankar Mahadevan.

The two-minute video clip, set in bustling markets adorned with lights, portrays families shopping for sweets, sarees, shoes, and electronics -- all labelled as 'Made in India'.

It highlights local spots like Men's Collection in Old Delhi, Mandore Bazar in Jodhpur, Lighthouse on Rajpur Road in Dehradun, and Pure Education Collection in Kolkata's Tollygunge.

The viral video promotes buying indigenous vehicles, appliances like TVs, ACs, fridges, washing machines, smartphones, and laptops, crafted by Indian youth.

It culminates in the 'Vocal for Local' mantra, urging selfies with products or artisans to be shared on the NaMo app, with PM Modi promising to repost select entries.

This initiative aligns with PM Modi's long-standing 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) campaign, launched in 2020 amid the pandemic to boost domestic production and reduce imports.

Experts note it could stimulate the economy, especially during Diwali when consumer spending surges by 20-30 per cent, per industry estimates.

The push comes as India aims to cut reliance on imports.

Social media was abuzz with responses, from endorsements to critiques of imported luxuries.

As festivals approach, PM Modi's call resonates, potentially driving a 'Swadeshi' shopping spree.

