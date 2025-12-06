December 06, 2025 8:13 PM हिंदी

PM Modi calls for end to 'slavery mindset', stresses trust-based governance

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid out a vision of governance anchored in public trust, self-reliance, and a decisive break from colonial-era attitudes.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025, he announced that self-attestation would now suffice for many official processes, a move designed to cut red tape and empower citizens.

The reforms, he said, were part of the Jan Vishwas Bill Provisions, which also include the decriminalisation of minor compliances to ease the burden on ordinary people.

PM Modi emphasised the transformative impact of guarantee-free loans, noting that Rs 37 lakh crore has already been disbursed to small vendors, hawkers, and economically weaker sections

"Even those demanding just Rs 1,000 are receiving loans without guarantees. This is governance that trusts its people," he declared, underlining the administration's focus on financial inclusion.

Turning to the issue of unclaimed funds, the Prime Minister revealed startling figures -- Rs 78,000 crore lying idle in banks, Rs 14,000 crore with insurance companies, Rs 3,000 crore in mutual funds, and Rs 9,000 crore in dividends.

He said the government has launched special district-level camps to help citizens reclaim their rightful earnings, with thousands of crores already returned.

"This is Modi searching for people to claim their hard-earned money," the Prime Minister remarked, stressing that restoring public faith is the government's greatest capital.

In a deeply personal appeal, PM Modi urged citizens to shed what he described as "Macaulay's slavery mindset" by 2035, setting a ten-year target to overcome colonial legacies.

Folding his hands, the Prime Minister said: "I cannot do this without the support of the people of this country. We must not follow the footprints of others -- we have to make our line bigger. Against all odds, we must march ahead."

The Prime Minister's address blended economic measures with a philosophical call for national confidence, positioning trust between government and citizens as the cornerstone of India's future growth.

His message was clear -- governance must not only deliver development but also inspire a collective spirit to rise above inherited limitations and chart an independent path forward.

