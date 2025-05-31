PM Modi to celebrate Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy in MP today with major development push

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered 18th-century queen known for her visionary leadership and welfare initiatives.

The Prime Minister will attend the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan in Bhopal at around 11:15 a.m., where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several key infrastructure and development projects aimed at empowering women and enhancing civic infrastructure.

As part of the tributes to Ahilyabai Holkar, PM Modi will release a commemorative postage stamp and a special Rs 300 coin bearing her portrait.

He will also present the National Devi Ahilyabai Award to a distinguished woman artist in recognition of her contribution to tribal, folk, and traditional arts.

A major highlight of the visit includes the foundation stone laying for ghat construction works worth over Rs 860 crore on the Kshipra River in preparation for the Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028 in Ujjain.

These works will include the construction of barrages, stop dams, and vented causeways to better regulate the river’s flow and enhance the region’s water infrastructure.

In a significant step towards enhancing regional air connectivity, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly developed Datia and Satna airports. These airports are expected to unlock new growth opportunities in industry, tourism, healthcare, and education across the Vindhya region.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch passenger services on the Yellow Line’s Super Priority Corridor of the Indore Metro, providing a modern and eco-friendly transportation option that is expected to reduce congestion and pollution in the city.

Furthering rural governance initiatives, PM Modi will also release the first instalment for the construction of 1,271 Atal Gram Sushasan Bhawans, worth over Rs 480 crore.

These buildings will serve as dedicated administrative hubs for gram panchayats, improving efficiency in local governance and record-keeping.

--IANS

rs/