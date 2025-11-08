November 08, 2025 9:27 AM हिंदी

PM Modi to flag off Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat through video conferencing today

Kochi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag the inaugural special Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing from Varanasi on Saturday.

This will be the third Vande Bharat service for Kerala and the 12th pair operating within the Southern Railway network.

Southern Railway officials said that the new service will enhance regional connectivity and boost economic and social ties between Kerala and Karnataka.

The launch of the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat is seen as part of Indian Railways' continuing efforts to expand semi-high-speed connectivity across major cities in the South.

Officials said the new service would provide seamless connectivity between Ernakulam, the commercial hub of Kerala, and Bengaluru, the IT capital of India, benefiting professionals, entrepreneurs, and students alike.

The train will run via Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Krishnarajapuram before reaching Bengaluru.

Ceremonial functions will be organised at all these stations, with live streaming of the Prime Minister's inauguration.

Elected representatives, officials, students, and the general public are expected to participate, and the train will be accorded a warm reception at each halt.

The Ernakulam–Bengaluru train, numbered 06652 for its inaugural special, will leave Ernakulam Junction at 8 a.m. and reach KSR Bengaluru at 5.50 p.m. the same day.

It will have an eight-coach Vande Bharat rake equipped with modern passenger amenities.

The Prime Minister's main event will be held at the Banaras Railway Station, from where he will also inaugurate three other Vande Bharat Express services -- Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, and Firozpur Cantt–Delhi.

Ceremonial functions will be held at Ernakulam and at the en-route stations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem.

At present, there are two pairs of Vande Bharat currently running in Kerala and on most days the train is full.

