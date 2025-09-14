September 14, 2025 11:23 PM हिंदी

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express and Vande Bharat train for Saharsa

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new trains for Bihar's Saharsa district on Monday, September 15, giving a major boost to rail connectivity in the region.

The inauguration will be done virtually from Purnia through video conferencing.

According to Samastipur Division DRM Jyoti Prakash Mishra, Saharsa will get the Amrit Bharat Express, which will run directly to Amritsar, and the Vande Bharat Express, which will start from Forbesganj and travel via Saharsa before terminating at Danapur.

“Tomorrow, Saharsa will get its direct Amrit Bharat Express to Amritsar and the Vande Bharat Express passing through here. Both trains will be flagged off by the Prime Minister,” Mishra told reporters during an inspection of Saharsa Junction on Sunday.

The DRM added that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a new building for Saharsa Junction is being constructed at a cost of Rs 44 crore. However, the inauguration of the new building has been deferred as several works remain incomplete.

“The station building inauguration will not be held tomorrow as certain works like installation of air-conditioners in the offices and VIP waiting room, lifts, and escalators are still pending. The contractor has been instructed to finish the remaining work within the next three to four days,” Mishra said.

Once completed, the new building is expected to provide modern facilities and improved passenger amenities to rail users.

The introduction of the two new trains is seen as a significant step for the people of Kosi and Mithila regions, who have long demanded better connectivity to major cities.

While the Amrit Bharat Express will cater to long-distance passengers traveling to North India, the Vande Bharat Express will boost faster regional connectivity between eastern and central Bihar.

--IANS

sas/pgh

