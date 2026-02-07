February 07, 2026 9:35 AM हिंदी

PM Modi to begin two-day Malaysia visit today

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day official visit to Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, marking a significant step in deepening India–Malaysia relations.

The visit, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, aims to review the full spectrum of bilateral ties and provide fresh momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

According to India’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, B.N. Reddy, discussions during the visit will focus on strengthening cooperation across key sectors such as trade and the economy, emerging technologies, energy, and education. Both sides are keen to expand engagement beyond traditional areas and explore new avenues of collaboration that reflect evolving regional and global priorities.

Preparations are in full swing in Malaysia as excitement builds, particularly among the Indian diaspora, which forms one of the largest overseas Indian communities in the country. PM Modi’s visit is expected to further enhance cooperation across trade, finance, security, and cultural exchanges, while also reinforcing people-to-people ties.

A major highlight of the visit will be PM Modi’s outreach to the Indian community. A large community event titled ‘Selamat Datang Modi Ji’ will be held in Kuala Lumpur, reflecting the strong cultural and social bonds between India and Malaysia.

The event is expected to see massive participation, with cultural performances by artists from across Malaysia. The gathering will be jointly addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, underscoring the growing closeness in bilateral relations.

Welcoming the visit, ASEAN India Economic Council (AIEC) Chairman Ramesh Kodammal said the Malaysian government and people are wholeheartedly embracing the occasion. He noted that the long-awaited visit has generated widespread enthusiasm and presents an important opportunity to take Malaysia–India relations to new heights.

Kodammal added that bilateral trade stood at around USD 20 billion in 2023–24 and is poised for further growth, alongside strengthening India–ASEAN and India–Malaysia business ties.

Members of the Indian diaspora have also expressed excitement ahead of the visit. One community member recalled Prime Minister Modi’s previous visit a decade ago and said, “His (PM Modi's) return highlights India’s commitment to nurturing strong bilateral and cultural connections, especially with a country that is home to one of the largest Indian-origin populations in the region.”

Delegation-level talks and the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding are scheduled to follow on Sunday.

--IANS

rs/

