PM Modi thanks 'friend' Albanese for birthday greetings, bats for solidifying India-Australia ties

Canberra/New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for extending greetings on his 75th birthday, asserting that he is looking forward to further strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the close people-to-people ties.

The Australian Prime Minister posted a heartwarming video message on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, calling him a "friend" and emphasising that he is looking forward to catching up with him soon. He also lauded the Indian community for its "incredible" contribution to Down Under.

"Happy Birthday to my friend Prime Minister Modi. Australia is proud to share such a strong friendship with India and we're grateful every day for the incredible contribution of the Indian community here in Australia. I look forward to catching up with you soon, Prime Minister, and many more years of friendship and progress," Albanese said in the video.

Having placed India at the heart of Australia's approach to the Indo-Pacific and beyond, the Albanese government continues to deepen the multifaceted Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Albanese, for your kind wishes. I look forward to further strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our close people-to-people ties," PM Modi said in his reply to the Australian counterpart's birthday greetings on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, PM Modi had congratulated Albanese on the historic victory of the Australian Labor Party in Federal elections and also extended an invitation to him for the Annual Summit.

The two leaders had held the second Australia-India Annual Summit on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024.

The meeting had taken ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and both Prime Ministers noted the significant progress made in strengthening bilateral ties across a range of important sectors – including climate change and renewable energy, trade and investment, defence and security, education and research, skills, mobility, science and technology, regional and multilateral cooperation, community and cultural links, and people-to-people ties.

