October 25, 2025 9:14 PM हिंदी

PM Modi says Satish Shah 'will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment'

PM Modi says Satish Shah 'will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment'

Mumbai Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that late actor Satish Shah will be remembered as 'the a true legend of Indian entertainment'.

Sharing his grief over the loss of the veteran actor, PM Modi wrote on his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment (sic)."

Offering his condolences to the family of the deceased, PM added, "His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. (sic)"

Many well-known names from Bollywood, such as Kajol, R Madhavan, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, and others, used social media to pay their tribute to the late actor.

Satish Shah's "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" co-star Rajesh Kumar revealed that it feels like he has lost his father.

Rajesh posted a statement on his Instagram handle that read, "This is the worst hour for me… I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more… all I can say is that it feels I have lost my father…(sic)"

"A man full of life n humour. Challenging everything.. Made his name left his mark as an actor… this is a big big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai’s family). Let’s pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers," he added.

Satish Shah's last rites will take place at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground, S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai, at 12 p.m on October 26.

PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre issued a statement confirming the news of Satish Shah's demise.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr. Satish Shah." they wrote.

Revealing the cause of his death, they added, “Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah’s health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived.”

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC in the Super Cup 2025 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Goa

Super Cup 2025: FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen (Photo Credit: Nithya Menen/Instagram)

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt on seven-wicket defeat to Australia in Women's ODI World Cup match in Indore on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says SA captain Wolvaardt on defeat to Australia

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report (File image)

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons (File image)

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons