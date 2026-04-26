PM Modi says over 20 crore historical records now accessible online through Abhilekh Patal portal

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the National Archives of India has created a unique digital database through its dedicated Abhilekh Patal Portal, enabling access to over 20 crore invaluable documents related to India's history.

The Abhilekh Patal Portal for Access to Archives and Learning is an initiative of the National Archives of India aimed at making its vast repository of archival records easily accessible to the public with just a click. The platform contains reference material of nearly 100 million files preserved by the institution.

Addressing the 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister underlined the growing role of technology in connecting people with their past.

"In these rapidly changing times, technology has become a huge part of our lives. Today, we are witnessing the wonders of technology in connecting our past with the present. A recent development in this direction has delighted those involved in education and history," he said.

"Just a few days ago, the National Archives of India shared a unique database on a dedicated portal. This organisation has digitised and made public over 20 crore invaluable documents. Some of these are very interesting -- 7th-century Gilgit manuscripts written on Bhoj Patra. Here, you will also find an interesting 8th-century text, Shri Bhuvalay. This text, based on numbers, is in the form of a grid," he added.

The Prime Minister further noted that the portal also features significant historical correspondence, including letters related to Rani Lakshmibai, which shed light on her decisions during the 1857 uprising and highlight her courage.

"For those who are great admirers of Netaji Subhash, there are many documents related to Netaji's life, the Azad Hind Fauj, and his speeches. You will also find many documents related to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya ji. These include important information related to the establishment of BHU and the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan," he said, referring to Subhas Chandra Bose and Madan Mohan Malaviya.

He also mentioned that several rare documents related to India's Constituent Assembly are available on the portal.

"Many unique documents related to our Constituent Assembly are also available here. I urge all of you to visit www.abhilekh-patal.in. It will give you a wonderful experience of our history," the Prime Minister added.

--IANS

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