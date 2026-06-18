June 18, 2026 5:22 PM हिंदी

PM Modi meets top CEOs, highlights tremendous opportunities in India

PM Modi meets top CEOs, highlights tremendous opportunities in India

Paris, June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met several top CEOs and business leaders here, highlighting tremendous opportunities in India’s growing innovation and manufacturing ecosystem.

After concluding a successful round of meetings at the G7 Summit in France's Evian, PM Modi arrived in Paris where he received a 'warm welcome' by the Indian diaspora.

“PM Modi met Arthur Mensch, Co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI. PM highlighted the opportunities in India’s growing AI ecosystem. Mr @arthurmensch expressed Mistral AI’s strong interest in collaborating with India and partnering with Indian companies to drive innovation and expand AI capabilities,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), wrote on X.

PM Modi also met Martin Sion, CEO of Alstom, and discussions focused on opportunities in mobility and railway modernisation.

“PM Modi noted Alstom’s significant investments and manufacturing presence in India, which are contributing to job creation and the growth of India's rail sector. Mr Sion shared Alstom’s plans for further expansion and investments in India,” according to Jaiswal.

Prime Minister met Benoit Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Saint-Gobain, and discussions focused on opportunities in the materials and construction sector, with a particular emphasis on sustainability.

“PM Modi noted Saint-Gobain’s strong presence and investments in India, which are creating opportunities for Indian youth. Mr Bazin shared Saint-Gobain’s plans for further investments and expansion in India,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said the "India-France partnership is vital for the progress of the planet Earth".

Taking to his official social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Reached Paris a short while ago to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts in bringing India and France closer. The India-France partnership is vital for the progress of our planet."

PM Modi’s programmes in Paris include an address at 'VivaTech 2026', one of Europe’s largest technology and innovation conferences, and an interaction with the Indian diaspora at a community event. The participation at 'VivaTech 2026' will showcase India’s growing digital economy and innovation ecosystem, while his interaction with the diaspora will underline the role of overseas Indians in strengthening bilateral ties.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Alice Capsey and Tilly Corteen‑Coleman in line for Test debut after being included in England’s squad for India clash at Lord's from July 10-13. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

Capsey, Corteen-Coleman in line for Test debut after being included in England’s squad for India clash

‘Kala Hiran’ producer Amit Jani alleges Salman Khan threatening him through a ‘Pakistani terrorist’

‘Kala Hiran’ producer Amit Jani alleges Salman Khan threatening him through a ‘Pakistani terrorist’

Commonwealth Games will be no less than Olympics or World Championships, will be really tough: Neeraj Chopra

CWG will be no less than Olympics or World C’ships, will be really tough: Neeraj Chopra

Lexi Minetree opens up on how she landed her part in ‘Elle’

Lexi Minetree opens up on how she landed her part in ‘Elle’

March to May, Bangladesh registers 5,448 cases of violence against women and children (File image)

March to May, Bangladesh registers 5,448 cases of violence against women and children

PM Modi to release Rs 18,880 crore to 9.44 crore farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

PM Modi to release Rs 18,880 crore to 9.44 crore farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

Iniyan in sight of title despite draw with IM Suresh in Master's Section of the Global Chess Festival at the World Trade Centre in Mumbai. Photo credit: Global Chess Festival

Iniyan in sight of title despite draw with IM Suresh in Mumbai chess event

Neeraj Chopra opens up on coaching change after Jan Zelezny's exit, says he's back to 'natural technique'

Neeraj opens up on coaching change after Zelezny's exit, says he's back to 'natural technique'

Real Madrid sign Ibrahim Konate on a four-year deal after Liverpool exit

Real Madrid sign Ibrahim Konate on a four-year deal after Liverpool exit

Trump's praise for PM Modi reflects new reality of global diplomacy: CRF President

Trump's praise for PM Modi reflects new reality of global diplomacy: CRF President