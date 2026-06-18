PM Modi meets top CEOs, highlights tremendous opportunities in India

Paris, June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met several top CEOs and business leaders here, highlighting tremendous opportunities in India’s growing innovation and manufacturing ecosystem.

After concluding a successful round of meetings at the G7 Summit in France's Evian, PM Modi arrived in Paris where he received a 'warm welcome' by the Indian diaspora.

“PM Modi met Arthur Mensch, Co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI. PM highlighted the opportunities in India’s growing AI ecosystem. Mr @arthurmensch expressed Mistral AI’s strong interest in collaborating with India and partnering with Indian companies to drive innovation and expand AI capabilities,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), wrote on X.

PM Modi also met Martin Sion, CEO of Alstom, and discussions focused on opportunities in mobility and railway modernisation.

“PM Modi noted Alstom’s significant investments and manufacturing presence in India, which are contributing to job creation and the growth of India's rail sector. Mr Sion shared Alstom’s plans for further expansion and investments in India,” according to Jaiswal.

Prime Minister met Benoit Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Saint-Gobain, and discussions focused on opportunities in the materials and construction sector, with a particular emphasis on sustainability.

“PM Modi noted Saint-Gobain’s strong presence and investments in India, which are creating opportunities for Indian youth. Mr Bazin shared Saint-Gobain’s plans for further investments and expansion in India,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said the "India-France partnership is vital for the progress of the planet Earth".

Taking to his official social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Reached Paris a short while ago to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts in bringing India and France closer. The India-France partnership is vital for the progress of our planet."

PM Modi’s programmes in Paris include an address at 'VivaTech 2026', one of Europe’s largest technology and innovation conferences, and an interaction with the Indian diaspora at a community event. The participation at 'VivaTech 2026' will showcase India’s growing digital economy and innovation ecosystem, while his interaction with the diaspora will underline the role of overseas Indians in strengthening bilateral ties.

--IANS

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