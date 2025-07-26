July 26, 2025 1:23 PM हिंदी

PM Modi meets Maldivian Vice President Hussain Latheef in Male

PM Modi meets Maldivian Vice President Hussain Latheef in Male

Male, July 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Maldives Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef and Speaker of the Maldivian Parliament Abdul Raheem Abdulla on Saturday during his significant state visit to the island nation.

This visit, undertaken at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, marks PM Modi's first official trip to the Maldives since assuming his third consecutive term in office.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora later in the day.

In a significant step toward enhancing bilateral relations, India and the Maldives signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across diverse sectors on Friday. These agreements, according to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), reaffirm the robust and multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "This is an indication of how strong, deep-rooted and extensive the India-Maldives friendship is."

A highlight of the visit was the joint release of commemorative stamps by PM Modi and President Muizzu to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised the symbolic importance of the occasion, underscoring decades of cooperation and goodwill.

Speaking at an official state banquet hosted in honour of PM Modi, President Muizzu reflected on the historical and cultural ties between the two nations. “This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India, a milestone that reflects not only our shared history but also the depth and resilience of our partnership. Yet, the bond between our people predates diplomatic formalities. For centuries, the Indian Ocean has been a witness to our shared journey,” Muizzu said.

He further congratulated Prime Minister Modi for becoming the second-longest consecutively serving Prime Minister in Indian history, lauding his leadership and regional diplomacy.

The visit marks a renewed chapter in India-Maldives relations, with both leaders expressing optimism for deeper cooperation in the years ahead.

--IANS

rs/dan

LATEST NEWS

‘Rahul Gandhi always understands things too late’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on OBC remarks row

‘Rahul Gandhi always understands things too late’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on OBC remarks row

Kargil war heroes hail Operation Sindoor, applaud PM Modi’s defence triumphs

Kargil war heroes hail Operation Sindoor, applaud PM Modi’s defence triumphs

Govt makes tax compliance easier for social media influencers

Govt makes tax compliance easier for content creators, influencers

India, Maldives to boost bilateral cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture

India, Maldives to boost bilateral cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture

PM Modi meets Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed, assures him of India's support for capacity building

PM Modi meets Maldives’ former President, assures him of India’s support for capacity building

Gautam Rode’s ‘jaans’ Radhya, Raditya turn two-years-old

Gautam Rode’s ‘jaans’ Radhya, Raditya turn two-years-old

Indian Embassy issues travel advisory amid clashes at Cambodia-Thailand border

Indian Embassy issues travel advisory amid clashes at Cambodia-Thailand border

Death toll in Bangladesh Air Force jet crash reaches 34

Death toll in Bangladesh Air Force jet crash reaches 34

ITR filing: New tax slabs, rules to keep in mind before submitting returns

ITR filing: New tax slabs, rules to keep in mind before submitting returns

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army Chief warns terror supporters, reaffirms India's resolve to protect sovereignty

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army Chief warns terror supporters, reaffirms India's resolve to protect sovereignty