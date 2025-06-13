June 13, 2025 6:18 PM हिंदी

AI-171 crash: PM Modi meets family of former CM Vijay Rupani; remembers his contributions

Ahmedabad, June 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family members of former Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, who was among the 241 passengers who died in the tragic AI-171 plane crash on Thursday, and expressed solidarity with them in their hour of grief.

PM Modi expressed profound grief over the demise of the former CM and also consoled his family members.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief,” he said while sharing pictures of the meeting with the family of the departed leader.

PM Modi visited Vijay Rupani’s residence soon after inspecting the Boeing Dreamline crash site, a medical students' hostel and mess near the Ahmedabad airport and meeting the injured in hospital.

He was accompanied by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

PM Modi also took to X to recall his fond association and interactions with the former Chief Minister, when they worked together.

“It is unimaginable that Vijaybhai is not in our midst. I’ve known him for decades. We worked together, shoulder to shoulder, including during some of the most challenging times. Vijaybhai was humble and hardworking, firmly committed to the party's ideology,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister termed Vijay Rupani a distinguished achiever in every aspect of life and also summed up his political journey.

“Rising up the ranks, he held various responsibilities in the organisation and went on to serve diligently as Gujarat’s Chief Minister. In every role assigned, he distinguished himself, be it in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, as Rajya Sabha MP, as Gujarat BJP President and as Cabinet Minister in the state government,” PM Modi stated.

Recalling his close association, PM Modi further wrote, “Vijaybhai and I also worked extensively when he was Gujarat CM. He ushered in many measures that enhanced Gujarat’s growth trajectory, particularly in boosting ‘Ease of Living.’ I will always cherish the interactions we had.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met those injured in the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, including the lone survivor of the ill-fated Dreamliner.

He assured them of all government assistance in tiding over the tough time.

--IANS

mr/rad

