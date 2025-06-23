June 23, 2025 1:17 PM हिंदी

Delnaaz Irani expresses excitement over the return of Smriti Irani’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

Delnaaz Irani expresses excitement over the return of Smriti Irani’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Delnaaz Irani is thrilled about the return of one of Indian television’s most iconic dramas, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

The actress shared her excitement over the comeback of Star Plus’ popular show, which will once again feature Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles. Calling herself a longtime fan of the show, Delnaaz said she’s eagerly looking forward to watching the much-loved series return to the small screen. Delnaaz Irani told IANS, “I’m thrilled that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay. As a viewer, I’m genuinely excited. I’ve been a huge fan. I hope more beloved shows from the '90s make a comeback. Personally, I’d love it if someone brought back Yes Boss! That was such a hit.”

Seventeen years after it first captured the hearts of millions, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” is reportedly all set to make a grand comeback with its second season. Smriti Irani, now known as a former Union minister, will return to reprise her iconic role as Tulsi Virani, alongside Amar Upadhyay as Mihir. The much-anticipated new season is scheduled to premiere on July 3.

“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” created by Ekta Kapoor and produced under her banner Balaji Telefilms, revolved around the dynamics of a traditional Gujarati joint family. The show originally ran from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008, delivering over 1,800 episodes during its successful run.

During the show's original run, Amar Upadhyay exited midway to explore opportunities in films. His role as Mihir Virani was subsequently taken over by Inder Kumar and later by Ronit Roy.

Hiten Tejwani has officially announced his comeback as Karan in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.” He will be reuniting on screen with his real-life wife, Gauri Pradhan, who reprises her role as Nandini.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Ezra Miller’s considering coming back to Hollywood ‘on tentative grounds’

Ezra Miller’s considering coming back to Hollywood ‘on tentative grounds’

Arjan Bajwa calls ‘Kabir Singh’ his landmark film, recalls bonding with Shahid Kapoor on set

Arjan Bajwa calls ‘Kabir Singh’ his landmark film, recalls bonding with Shahid Kapoor on set

Soha Ali Khan reveals what helps her ‘get the week off to a running start’

Soha Ali Khan reveals what helps her ‘get the week off to a running start’

Sonakshi Sinha reveals why her in-laws are ‘best in the world’

Sonakshi Sinha reveals why her in-laws are ‘best in the world’

Tamil version of first single 'Sailore' from Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's 'Ghaati' released

Tamil version of first single 'Sailore' from Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's 'Ghaati' released

India to outpace G7 economies: Report

India to outpace G7 economies: Report

Sholay, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra

Big B, Dharmendra’s ‘Sholay’ to have world premiere of restored cut in Italy

Fatima Sana Shaikh learns surfing in five days: ‘Thoda thoda seekh liya’

Fatima Sana Shaikh learns surfing in five days: ‘Thoda thoda seekh liya’

Jonita Gandhi shares how she has ‘survived as an artiste’

Jonita Gandhi shares how she has ‘survived as an artiste’

Tamannaah Bhatia shares why she’s 'counting the days to see' her brother Anand again

Tamannaah Bhatia shares why she’s 'counting the days to see' her brother Anand again