PM Modi, Sardar Patel's family pay tributes to India's 'Iron Man' on 150th birth anniv

Ahmedabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity, marking the occasion with a solemn homage to him. What made the moment poignant was the presence of the family of the 'Iron Man of India' as the nation paid tributes to the great leader.

“India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, shaping our nation’s destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance, and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong, and self-reliant India,” PM Modi said.

The day, observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), witnessed grand celebrations at Ekta Nagar, featuring a ‘Unity Parade’, cultural performances, and tributes highlighting Sardar Patel’s monumental role in integrating 562 princely states into the Indian Union.

Significantly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Unity Parade will now be an annual national event.

Making the celebrations even more special, several descendants of Sardar Patel were present to pay homage. Among them were his grandson Gautam Dahyabhai Patel (80) and his wife Dr. Nandita Gautam Patel (79), joined by their son Kedar Gautam Patel (47), his wife Reena Patel (47), and their daughter Kareena Kedar Patel (13) — the fifth generation of Sardar Patel’s family. Also attending were Sameer Indrakant Patel (68) and his wife Rita S. Patel (66).

Over the years, Ekta Nagar, home to the world’s tallest statue, has transformed from a tourist destination into a national symbol of unity and pride. The presence of Sardar Patel’s family at the 150th anniversary further strengthened the emotional resonance of the event, officials said.

Ahead of the anniversary on October 30, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and dedicated Rs 1,220 crore worth of development projects in Ekta Nagar, encompassing tourism, sports, infrastructure, and sustainability sectors — aimed at turning the region into a model of integrated development.

To commemorate the milestone, the Prime Minister also unveiled a Rs 150 commemorative coin and a special postal stamp, issued by the Reserve Bank of India and India Post, honouring Sardar Patel’s unparalleled contribution to nation-building.

The nationwide celebrations, including a ‘Run for Unity’ and a 15-day ‘Bharat Parv’ showcasing India’s tribal and cultural heritage, reaffirmed the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”—a living tribute to the man who forged the unity of modern India.

