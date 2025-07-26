PM Modi leads in global ratings; BJP applauds, Congress remains critical

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again secured the top spot as the most popular democratic leader in the world, according to the latest Democratic Leader Approval Ratings. The BJP on Saturday celebrated the achievement, calling it a result of Modi’s consistent efforts in governance, welfare, and empowerment. Meanwhile, the Congress dismissed the ratings as misleading and out of touch with the ground reality in India.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, hailed the rating and said: “PM Modi is the world’s number one leader. We are very proud of this. This achievement has not been achieved as a gift. It has been given to him for his service, poor welfare, development, women empowerment -- everything he has done as CM and PM. It’s all because of the people of the country.”

However, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant mocked the figures, calling the 75 per cent approval rating “ridiculous".

He questioned the credibility of the institution behind the survey and whether it is affiliated with the BJP-RSS camp.

Sawant told IANS: “If such a rating is conducted in India, then PM Modi’s popularity is at its lowest level today. Those who claimed to cross 400 have been reduced to 240 seats. If elections are held today, BJP will not be able to win even half the seats. All this is false propaganda and an attempt to spread confusion.”

The ratings were released by Morning Consult, a US-based intelligence firm, which conducts regular global political surveys. According to its latest data -- collected between July 4 and July 10, 2025 -- Prime Minister Modi secured a 75 per cent approval rating, placing him firmly at the top of the global leaderboard for democratic leaders.

In second place was South Korea’s newly elected President Lee Jae Myung, who received a 59 per cent approval score. In contrast, US President Donald Trump, who returned to office last year, was placed eighth with a 44 per cent approval rating.

Morning Consult gathers its data through a rolling seven-day average, polling thousands of adults in major democratic countries to capture real-time public sentiment on leadership.

The July survey indicates that three out of four respondents worldwide have a favorable view of PM Modi. Only 18 per cent disapproved, while 7 per cent were neutral or unsure.

Since beginning his third consecutive term in May 2024, PM Modi has continued to maintain both domestic and international popularity. Analysts credit this to India’s economic performance, strategic diplomatic relations, and flagship welfare programmes aimed at the poor, women, and rural communities.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, although new to office, has quickly gained significant approval at home. Despite 29 per cent of respondents disapproving of his leadership, a strong base of support has already formed, according to the survey.

This is not the first time Prime Minister Modi has topped the global approval list.

Since September 2021, he has consistently led the Morning Consult rankings, maintaining ratings between 70 per cent and 76 per cent, and outperforming all other democratic leaders.

