PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 7,200 crore, says Bihar’s growth vital for Viksit Bharat

Patna, July 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a series of infrastructure projects in Bihar worth Rs 7,200 crore and called for transforming the state into a hub of growth and opportunities, as well as a vital part of the Viksit Bharat mission.

Addressing the large public gathering in Motihari, PM Modi said that the way Eastern countries have emerged as key driving centres of global growth, similarly, Bihar should become the backbone for India's stride ahead.

“I congratulate everyone on receiving a slew of developmental projects worth Rs 7,200 crore,” PM Modi said, amid loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

PM Modi said the Nitish-led NDA government is committed to people’s welfare in the state, and its focus is on bringing the same opportunities to Bihar, much like the way these exist in relatively well-off regions of the country.

“Our focus is to bring cities of Bihar at par with other developed cities like equating Gaya with Gurugram, Pune with Patna, Jaipur with Jalpaiguri, Bengaluru with Birbhum,” he said.

PM Modi said the former UPA government gave step-motherly treatment to Bihar and allocated Rs 2 lakh crore in ten years, but in the past 10 years of the BJP government, this amount was advanced to a much higher limit, and also those who practised revengeful politics were shown the door.

PM Modi said the residents of Bihar are among the key beneficiaries of public welfare schemes of the Central government.

“In Motihari alone, more than three lakh families have got pucca houses,” PM Modi said.

Earlier, PM Modi was given a rousing reception with thousands of people assembling at the venue. Thousands of supporters lined the streets and roads leading up to the venue in Motihari, cheering and greeting PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar while their convoy passed through them.

"Modi-Modi" chants and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans reverberated through the air, with thousands of people gathering to hear the Prime Minister’s address.

Notably, this is PM Modi’s second visit to Bihar this month.

