PM Modi invites Kyndryl CEO Martin Schroeter to build solutions for global progress

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it was a truly enriching meeting with Kyndryl CEO and Chairman Martin Schroeter, saying that the country welcomes global partners to collaborate with our talented youth to innovate and excel.

In a post on X social media platform, PM Modi said that “India warmly welcomes global partners to explore the vast opportunities in our nation and collaborate with our talented youth to innovate and excel”.

“Together, we all can build solutions that not only benefit India but also contribute to global progress,” the Prime Minister added.

Schroeter said it was a pleasure to meet with the Prime Minister to share Kyndryl's long-term commitment to the country.

“Kyndryl is a proud, trusted partner to our customers and an employer of choice to tens of thousands of Kyndryls across India. We’re committed to further developing our people, expanding our technical capabilities and strengthening community partnerships to support growth, innovation and opportunity,” he mentioned in a post on X.

Kyndryl is a multinational IT infrastructure services provider. It was formed in 2021 from the spin-off of IBM's infrastructure services business.

The company designs, builds, manages and modernises complex IT systems that businesses rely on.

The Data Security Council of India (DSCI), with support from the Kyndryl Foundation, recently launched the Advanced Cyber Skill Centre in Mumbai.

Inaugurated by Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, the centre aims to train youth and women from tier-II and tier-III cities using cyber ranges and simulators — tools that replicate real-world cyber threats to build practical skills — preparing them for local and global employment.

While 63 per cent of India’s population lives in rural areas, many face cyber threats they barely understand.

--IANS

na/dan