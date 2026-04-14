April 14, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor; highway to enhance connectivity

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor; highway to enhance connectivity

Dehradun, April 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on Tuesday, which will significantly reduce travel time and enhance connectivity with the national capital.

The 210-km highway, built for Rs 11,868 crore, is expected to cut down travel time to 2.5 hours. The highway distance between the two cities, which was 235 kms, will now be reduced to 210 kms, and the travel time will be reduced from 6.5 hours to 2.5 hours once operational.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd during a roadshow in Dehradun, after his arrival in Uttarakhand to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.

Large numbers of people gathered along the sides of the road, chanting "Modiji aapka swagat hai", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", and "Modi, Modi", while waving the Tricolour and the BJP flag.

Dressed in traditional attire from Uttarakhand, women and children lined the route to greet the Prime Minister as his convoy passed by them.

While on the way to inaugurate the Economic Corridor, PM Modi also offered prayers at the Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple in Dehradun. He was welcomed by children dressed in traditional attire who performed the Durga Devi Stotram, and he also interacted with other devotees present at the temple.

Before that, PM Modi reviewed the wildlife corridor on the elevated section of the Economic Corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

During this visit, Union Highways and Transportation Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present.

An exhibition showcasing the construction procedure of the wildlife corridor was presented, and the officials briefed the Prime Minister about the project.

PM Modi also held a roadshow along the Wildlife Corridor, which saw huge crowds lining up on both sides of the road to catch a glimpse.

Supporters and onlookers showered flower petals at PM Modi while chanting "Modi, Modi", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", and "Jai Shri Ram".

--IANS

mr/dpb

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