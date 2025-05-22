PM Modi inaugurates Amrit Bharat stations in Bihar, West Bengal; locals celebrate

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations across 18 states, launching a transformative upgrade of India's railway infrastructure. Among the newly redeveloped stations, two are located in Bihar — Pirpainti and Thawe, while three are in West Bengal — Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara, and Joychandi Pahar.

These upgrades are part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), a visionary project aimed at transforming over 1,300 railway stations nationwide into modern, accessible, and passenger-friendly hubs.

One of the highlights from West Bengal is the redevelopment of Joychandi Pahar station, situated under the Adra division of the South Eastern Railway.

The station has been renovated at a cost of approximately Rs 11.5 crore and is expected to significantly boost local tourism, according to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sumit Narula.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for this initiative. We are deeply grateful," Narula said.

He emphasised that the revamped station will play a crucial role in strengthening regional connectivity and tourism potential.

Area resident Sanjida shared her excitement, saying: "The station has been completely transformed. It’s cleaner, more organised, and now offers facilities that benefit both locals and travellers. I’m truly happy."

In Bihar, the Pirpainti railway station in Bhagalpur was also virtually inaugurated by the Prime Minister under the same scheme. The transformation of the station has brought a wave of optimism to the region.

Dilip Mishra, a resident, expressed his appreciation: "We never imagined our station could be upgraded like this. It’s a proud moment. I thank PM Modi for making this possible."

Another local, Jhumpha Singh, added: "This redevelopment will benefit farmers, students, and the entire community. Improved connectivity will open up new opportunities. I believe this station will soon become a junction."

Akanksha Kumari, a school student from Pirpainti, said: "We were shown the upgraded facilities, and it’s truly impressive. All credit goes to PM Modi’s vision and effort."

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a long-term initiative by Indian Railways to revamp stations based on individual needs and phased development plans. It focuses on providing modern passenger amenities, eco-friendly infrastructure, and improved inter-modal connectivity, integrating bus and metro transport for seamless travel.

Special attention is given to Divyangjan accessibility, including the installation of ramps, elevators, tactile paths, and dedicated waiting areas. The stations also feature aesthetically designed facades, renovated platforms, landscaped entry zones, roof plazas, digital signage, food courts, kiosks, and children’s play areas.

With the inauguration of these five stations in Bihar and West Bengal, the ABSS continues to prove its commitment to creating a more efficient, inclusive, and world-class railway experience for millions of daily commuters across India.

--IANS

jk/vd