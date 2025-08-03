PM Modi, HM Shah meet President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday separately called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The meetings came just a day before the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament resumes on Monday.

Taking to X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan posted: "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

It shared pictures of PM Modi and President Murmu.

Another post read: "Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Details related to either of the meetings were not immediately available.

The meetings came against the backdrop of heated exchanges witnessed in the Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision process in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the eastern state.

PM Modi met President Murmu just a day after he said that the welfare of farmers, small industries, and youth remains the government’s “top priority” as the country stays on track to become the world’s third-largest economy, even as US President Donald Trump announced that 25 per cent tariffs would be imposed on India from August 7.

PM Modi reaffirmed the resilience of the Indian economy amid turbulence triggered by US tariff hikes, saying that the country must remain vigilant about its economic interests and adopt ‘swadeshi’ products.

“There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world, and this is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” the Prime Minister said during a rally in Varanasi on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Trump announced 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods. He said India would also face an additional tariff penalty for buying Russian oil.

The Parliament has seen little business since the Monsoon Session commenced on July 21.

