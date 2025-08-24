PM Modi driving 'Act East Policy' for Northeast's development: Tripura CM

Agartala, Aug 23 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that everyone should develop a mindset of social service from student life and always uphold the spirit of patriotism in society.

Speaking at the inaugural event of North East National Service Scheme (NSS) Festival-2025 organised here, the Chief Minister added that there should be a sense of brotherhood and unity among all people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given special importance to youth power, he said, adding that the Prime Minister has launched the 'Act East Policy' for the development of the Northeast.

The Chief Minister said: "After taking charge as the country's Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi gave special priority to the development of the eight states of the Northeast. This is something that no previous government had done."

Welcoming the participants from different states of the Northeast, CM Saha said that such a festival showcased the entire Northeast region in one platform, further strengthening the unity and harmony of the region.

Noting that the Northeast region was always neglected earlier; the Chief Minister said that the former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee made efforts for the development of the Northeast region.

Saying that Prime Minister Modi has given the HIRA model to the Northeast, including Tripura, CM Saha added that HIRA means Highway, Internet, Railway, Airways.

"Now rail connectivity has been expanded to various places in the Northeast, including Tripura and Manipur. Earlier, there was only one National Highway in our state. Now there are six National Highways," he said.

He added that teachers and parents should give good and appropriate advice to their children as education is a subject that acts as a bridge.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme to keep children stress-free during exams. We have never seen such a Prime Minister before. It is very important to teach children values, not just textbook knowledge. For this, proper education is essential. NSS has been working for a long time to develop youth power," said CM Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio.

He added that the Prime Minister always dreams about the youth and everyone has to make their respective states self-reliant, only then can we build a self-reliant India.

The event was attended by the State Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Tinku Roy, Secretary of the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty and other dignitaries.

--IANS

sc/khz