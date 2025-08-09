August 09, 2025 5:17 PM हिंदी

PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan at 7 LKM; children & Brahma Kumaris tie 'rakhi' to him

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan, the festival marking pious bond between brother and sister, at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) residence in the national Capital on Saturday.

The festive celebration saw many schoolchildren and Brahma Kumaris tying 'rakhis' on PM Modi's wrist and offering sweets.

The heartwarming moment saw children showing their affinity and affection for the Prime Minister in multiple ways – by shaking hands, extending warm smile, giving warm hugs, engaging in conversation and also planting a peck on his cheeks. The Prime Minister also reciprocated his affection for kids by embracing and showering them with blessings.

In the pictures shared by the Prime Minister's office, a large group of children be seen teeming around PM Modi at his official residence and tying 'rakhis' on his wrist, one by one.

Braham Kumaris – the largest spiritual organisation in the world led by women, were the highlight of this year's Raksha Bandhan at PM's official residence. Several Braham Kumaris tied the sacred thread while the Prime Minister vowed to relentlessly work for their betterment.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also greeted the nation and countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan – the festival celebrating the traditional bond between brothers and sisters.

Taking to his social media handle on X, he wrote, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan."

Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on full moon day of the Shravan month, honours the sacred bond between brothers and sisters.

While tying 'rakhi' (sacred thread), the sister wishes and prays for her brother's health, well-being and prosperity, while the latter pledges to protect her in all circumstances and also pampers her with gifts.

--IANS

mr/svn

