PM Modi attends SRCC centenary celebrations, travels by Metro and releases commemorative coin

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in the centenary celebrations of Delhi University’s iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), marking 100 years of the premier institution.

The event coincided with Teachers’ Day and saw the Prime Minister address students, alumni and faculty after arriving at the North Campus venue by Delhi Metro.

He last visited the college in 2013 as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Thirteen years later, he returned as Prime Minister, travelling by Metro and interacting with students, children and fellow passengers during the journey. Videos of the informal interactions quickly circulated widely. At the beginning of the celebrations, PM Modi released a Rs 100 commemorative coin marking the centenary.

Earlier, in April 2026, he had released a special postage stamp to commemorate the institution’s 100 years during a meeting with the SRCC Governing Body at his residence.

Ahead of the event, PM Modi had posted on X that he would be at the “iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce” at 7 PM, praising its academic excellence, institution-building and role in nurturing leaders in business, public life and society.

The celebrations highlighted SRCC’s enduring contribution to India’s higher education landscape as it enters its second century.

In his address, the Prime Minister began by naming alumni students and remarked, “I am the sixth player. Today’s occasion is historic. It is also significant for the country’s education sector. Many generations who have been part of SRCC are connected here.”

He paid tribute to the college’s founder, industrialist and philanthropist Sir Shri Ram, saying, “I also thank the college’s founder, Sir Shri Ram ji. When a person lives for 100 years, their experiences are considered to be a sea of riches. And when an institution does so, it becomes an ocean of achievements.”

Established in 1926 by Sir Shri Ram, SRCC has distinguished itself as one of India’s leading centres for commerce, economics and management education. Over a century, it has produced generations of scholars, professionals, administrators, entrepreneurs, policymakers and nation-builders.

The centenary event brought together current students, former principals, faculty and alumni, underscoring the college’s multi-generational legacy.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi also attended the programme.

The visit formed part of broader outreach to young Indians, with the Prime Minister expected to interact directly with Gen-Z students on their aspirations and the role of education in nation-building.

--IANS

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