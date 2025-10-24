PM Modi attacks Mahagathbandhan, says RJD-Congress ruined Bihar’s future

Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing his second rally of the day in Begusarai on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan, mocking it as a “Mahalathbandhan”—a grand alliance of confusion and self-interest.

Speaking before a massive crowd in Begusarai, PM Modi contrasted the unity and vision of the NDA with what he called the chaos and hypocrisy of the opposition.

“Since the Bihar elections were announced, one thing is clear — on one side is the NDA, led by Nitish Kumar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, and Chirag Paswan, strengthened by our BJP team — Dilip Jaiswal, Samrat Chaudhary, and Vijay Sinha. On the other side is the ‘Mahalathbandhan’, which is resorting to violence and intimidation,” the Prime Minister said.

Calling the opposition a mix of opportunistic factions, he added,

“This ‘Mahalathbandhan’ is made up of Atak Dal, Latak Dal, Jhatak Dal, Ghatak Dal, and Patak Dal — one blocks progress, another clings to power, the next cuts ties, and the rest break promises. Behind the scenes, they are backstabbing each other even while pretending unity on stage.”

PM Modi accused the RJD of arrogance despite two decades of electoral defeat.

“The RJD hasn’t won a single election in the last 20 years, yet it remains steeped in arrogance. It was this arrogance that made them push aside the JMM. The Congress has been following the RJD’s lead for 35 years, and once again, they’ve been thrown out. The RJD also misled the VIP party and left the Left parties hanging,” he said.

Recalling Bihar’s industrial past, the Prime Minister lamented how the ‘jungle raj’ era under RJD rule reversed the state’s progress.

“Our Shri Babu (Shri Krishna Singh) worked to make Begusarai an industrial hub. There was a time when this region led India’s industrial growth. But then came the jungle raj — a dark period of fear, threats, and corruption that locked our factories and drove away investors. Those locks weren’t just on factory gates; they were on your future,” he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the NDA government had restored law and order and revived industrialisation in Bihar.

“For the NDA, development is the top priority. When industries grow, jobs follow. We freed Bihar from jungle raj and restored the rule of law. Since the formation of the double-engine government in 2014, Begusarai is once again emerging as a major industrial hub of the country,” PM Modi said.

He also targeted the opposition for insensitivity towards the poor.

“The RJD and Congress are problems themselves. They have no solutions. These are the people who mock the poor even during floods. You must understand the power of your one vote — it can shape Bihar’s prosperity and strengthen the resolve to build a developed India,” he urged.

Concluding his speech, PM Modi thanked the people of Begusarai for their overwhelming support.

“You have always trusted Modi and showered your blessings on Nitish Kumar. This love and unwavering faith in the NDA is now taking Bihar into a new era of development,” he said, amid loud chants of “Modi-Modi!” and “Phir ek baar, NDA sarkar!”

--IANS

ajk/uk