February 09, 2026 4:18 PM हिंदी

PM Modi announces special economic package of $175 million for Seychelles

PM Modi announces special economic package of $175 million for Seychelles

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Calling development partnership a "strong foundation" of New Delhi-Victoria ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a special economic package of $175 million for Seychelles to support concrete projects in various sectors like social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence and maritime security.

While addressing a joint press meet with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie following their talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Development partnership has been a strong foundation of India-Seychelles relations. All our efforts have been based on Seychelles' priorities and needs. Moving forward in this direction, today we are going to announce a Special Economic Package of $175 million. This package will support concrete projects in sectors such as social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence and maritime security."

These initiatives, according to the Prime Minister, will create employment and skill development opportunities for the people of Seychelles, especially the youth.

"India's ITEC program has played a significant role in capacity building in Seychelles. I am pleased that an MoU is being signed today for the training of Seychelles civil servants in India," he added.

PM Modi announced that India and Seychelles agreed to continue exploring new opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations. He stated that two nations will move forward in fintech and digital solutions and promote trade in local currencies.

"The ties between India and Seychelles are not limited to diplomatic contact. The waves of the Indian Ocean have connected our people for centuries. On its shores, trade between the two countries has grown, cultures have blended, and the traditions of faith have become stronger. India and Seychelles are connected not just by geography, but by history, trust and shared vision for the future," he said.

PM Modi called Seychelles an integral part of India's MAHASAGAR Vision, and said, "Our relationship spans the past, the present, and the future. As a maritime neighbour and trusted partner, Seychelles is an integral part of India's MAHASAGAR Vision. Our cooperation encompasses land, sea, and air."

Extending a warm welcome to Herminie and his delegation to India and wishing him on his election as President of Seychelles.

"This is his first visit to India as President. His visit is taking place in an auspicious year, as Seychelles celebrates its 50th Independence Day, and we commemorate the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. I am confident that these milestones will continue to inspire us to reach new heights," he added.

--IANS

akl/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Pak stares at $1.2 billion of vaccine import bill by 2031 as India halts supply

Pak stares at $1.2 billion of vaccine import bill by 2031 as India halts supply

T20 WC: Netherlands seek first win as Namibia kickstart their Group A campaign

T20 WC: Netherlands seek first win as Namibia kickstart their Group A campaign

Prakash Raj clears the air on Prabhas's 'Spirit'; tells fake news peddlers to "grow up and have a life!" (Photo Credit: Prakash Raj/Instagram)

Prakash Raj clears the air on Prabhas's 'Spirit'; tells fake news peddlers to "grow up and have a life!"

Sensex, Nifty post strong gains amid positive cues on India-US trade deal

Sensex, Nifty post strong gains amid positive cues on India-US trade deal

Ektaa Kapoor recalls the time she cried during the narration of 'Laila Majnu'

Ektaa Kapoor recalls the time she cried during the narration of 'Laila Majnu'

Indian women's cricket team reach Australia for multi-format series

Indian women's cricket team reaches Australia for multi-format series

Govt set to release new series of GDP, CPI, and IIP data: Minister

Govt set to release new series of GDP, CPI, and IIP data: Minister

Anil Kapoor on 42 years of 'Mashaal': The fire still burns just as strong

Anil Kapoor on 42 years of 'Mashaal': The fire still burns just as strong

India and Seychelles ink agreements in key sectors, open new vistas for cooperation

India and Seychelles ink agreements in key sectors, open new vistas for cooperation

“A great opportunity to prove myself”: Araijeet Singh Hundal ready for FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 challenge after strong injury comeback

"Great opportunity to prove myself”: Araijeet Hundal ready for FIH Men’s Pro League challenge after strong injury comeback