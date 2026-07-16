US Congressman recalls meeting PM Modi, calls him 'very charismatic leader' (IANS Exclusive)

Washington, July 16 (IANS) Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very charismatic leader” and said India’s progress over the past decade should be recognised and celebrated in the United States.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the Democratic lawmaker from Michigan also spoke about PM Modi’s relationship with US President Donald Trump.

“Look, President Trump and Modiji share very good relations. Modiji is a very charismatic leader, and he has very good relations with everyone,” Thanedar said.

He recalled the reception PM Modi received during earlier visits to the United States, including events in New York, Houston and Washington.

“When Modiji came to New York, went to Houston or visited Washington, D.C., he received a grand welcome in America,” he said.

Thanedar also recalled meeting PM Modi during the Prime Minister’s state visit to Washington when Joe Biden was the President. PM Modi was honoured with a state dinner during that visit.

“I was with Modiji that day, and we had a long conversation,” Thanedar said.

According to the Congressman, PM Modi asked him to help members of the US Congress better understand India, its diversity and its development.

“Modiji told me: ‘Tell the members of Congress what India is like,’” Thanedar said.

“India has different kinds of people. They speak different languages and eat different kinds of food, but they live together, and India continues to progress,” he added.

Thanedar said PM Modi wanted American lawmakers to see India themselves. He said he had previously taken a Congressional delegation to the country and was planning another visit with Republican and Democratic colleagues.

“Modiji invited me and told me to bring members of Congress because they should see India,” he said.

“The mission of this delegation is to show them the progress taking place in India, how the lives of poor people are improving and how India has progressed over the past 10 years to become the fifth-largest economy,” Thanedar said.

He predicted that India would soon become the world’s third-largest economy.

“In a few years, India will become the third-largest economy. All this should be celebrated,” he said.

Thanedar said a stronger India-US partnership would also help the two democracies respond to China.

“India and the United States should work together and confront China,” he said.

“My relations with Modiji are very good, and I wish him a long life,” Thanedar added. “I will continue working to ensure good relations between our two countries.”

--IANS

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