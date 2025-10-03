October 03, 2025 12:21 AM हिंदी

PM Modi expresses grief over tragic idol immersion deaths in MP, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia relief

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) In a deeply emotional response to the tragic deaths during Durga idol immersion ceremonies in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound sorrow and solidarity with the grieving families.

He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to bereaved families and Rs 50000 to those who received injuries.

Taking to social media, his office said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an accident at Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM.”

Those who died in the incident, mostly children and teens, included Arti (18), Dinesh (13), Urmila (16), Sharmila (15), Ganesh (20), Kiran (16), Patlibai (25), Revsingh (13), Ayush (9) and Sangita (16).

Police have yet not confirm another victim. Among the injured, three are said to be critical and under treatment at Khandwa district hospital.

According to police, at least twenty more are feared dead. The incident occurred on October 2 in Jamli village, Khandwa district, when a tractor-trolley carrying over 30 villagers—mostly women and children—plunged into a deep lake while en route to immerse a Durga idol.

The makeshift bridge collapsed under the vehicle’s weight around 5 PM, leading to the deaths of at least 10 people, including minors.

Rescue operations continued late into the night, with one eight-year-old girl still missing and several others hospitalised in critical condition.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

The state government has also deployed SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams and medical personnel to assist in rescue and recovery efforts.

--IANS

sktr/dan

