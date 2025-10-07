October 07, 2025 7:18 PM हिंदी

Pluckk appoints Chayan Mukhopadhyay as COO to lead operations and growth

Pluckk appoints Chayan Mukhopadhyay as COO to lead operations and growth

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Pluckk, a first-of-its-kind lifestyle-oriented fresh food brand, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Chayan Mukhopadhyay as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In his new role, Chayan will not only oversee existing operations in 4 cities, spanning from sourcing, manufacturing, supply chain, and delivery, but also expand Pluckk to more geographies and channels, which include the top 20 cities in India and 3 international markets.

An MBA from IIM Bangalore, Chayan brings over 15 years of multi-sector experience, blending strategic insight with hands-on execution. His career spans high-impact roles at American Express and Jabong, complemented by entrepreneurial success as co-founder and CEO of Qandle - an HR SaaS venture that achieved profitability and was later acquired in 2025.

Commenting on his appointment, Chayan Mukhopadhyay said, “Pluckk has already demonstrated strong traction in the fresh and clean eating space in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. My immediate focus will be to scale the brand rapidly and profitably across 20 cities by strengthening our sourcing and supply chain capabilities, while expanding our presence both offline and online. Our ambition is to make Pluckk a household name among NCCS A audiences who value freshness and clean eating. I deeply resonate with Pluckk’s vision of helping India eat fresher and cleaner, and I look forward to contributing to this movement by bringing in my entrepreneurial and operational experience.”

Pratik Gupta, Co-founder of Pluckk, added, “Chayan’s proven track record in operational leadership and entrepreneurial growth makes him the perfect fit to lead Pluckk’s journey forward. Pluckk has built a strong connect with urban, busy professionals who want to eat better, without compromising on lifestyle or convenience. As this segment grows, along with the rapid expansion of quick commerce and modern retail, Pluckk has the perfect tailwinds to scale across the country. His arrival marks a significant milestone as we accelerate our vision to redefine fresh food consumption in India.”

Chayan combines deep operational expertise with a keen understanding of profitable venture building, positioning him to lead Pluckk through its next phase of rapid expansion.

--IANS

skp/

LATEST NEWS

Sobhana Mostary hits gritty 60 but Ecclestone's three-for restricts Bangladesh to 178 in Women's World Cup match at Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Photo credit: ICC/BCB

Women's World Cup: Mostary hits gritty 60 but Ecclestone's three-for restricts Bangladesh to 178

PM Modi dials Putin, congratulates Russian President on his 73rd birthday (File image)

PM Modi dials Putin, congratulates Russian President on his 73rd birthday

BAPS organises blood donation drives in Maha, logs record participation

BAPS organises blood donation drives in Maha, logs record participation

This is how Sunny Hinduja reacted after a netizen requested him not to smoke so much

This is how Sunny Hinduja reacted after a netizen requested him not to smoke so much

Cardi B sought Shakira's advice amid split from Offset

Cardi B sought Shakira's advice amid split from Offset

India bats for secure, peaceful and stable Afghanistan during Moscow Format meeting

India bats for secure, peaceful and stable Afghanistan during Moscow Format meeting

Milind Soman congratulates wife Ankita on becoming the first Assamese woman to complete Ironman

Milind Soman congratulates wife Ankita on becoming the first Assamese woman to complete Ironman

Varun Dhawan reveals father David Dhawan is a fan of Rohitash Gour, aka Tiwariji in “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai”

Varun Dhawan reveals father David Dhawan is a fan of Rohitash Gour, aka Tiwariji in “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai”

Commerce Secretary Agrawal to visit Brussels this week to speed up FTA talks with EU

Commerce Secretary Agrawal to visit Brussels this week to speed up FTA talks with EU

Anubhav Sinha announces tour, to understand difference between demand and supply in cinema

Anubhav Sinha announces tour, to understand difference between demand and supply in cinema