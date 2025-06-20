Playing little late and closer to body is better, Jaffer tells young Indian Test batters

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) India’s Test batting has been historically vulnerable to England’s swing and seam bowling, resulting in only three series victories for the visitors across many years of touring the country. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from Tests, India’s young batters face a stern examination when the upcoming series starts at Headingley in Leeds on Friday.

The essential guide to batting successfully in England is uncomplicated, but the Indian batters have previously struggled with patience, particularly when the Dukes ball is swinging – either in the air or off the pitch, thus unsettling them further. In England’s swing bowling conditions, the newly appointed captain, Shubman Gill, and his fellow batsmen will have their batting techniques rigorously tested.

Wasim Jaffer, the former India opener who was a part of the team that won the Test series in England 1-0 in 2007, explains the uniqueness behind the country presenting varied challenges to batters when the series moves from north to south and on various grounds.

“I feel that England is a place where conditions change from time to time. When the sun rises, the conditions become completely flat. When it is overcast, then the ball starts to move around,” said Jaffer in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

“So, generally, it is not like that in other countries, where the conditions change so much, and you get a lot of rain even in the summer in England. Apart from that, I feel every ground has its own uniqueness - there is a slope in Lords while The Oval is a good batting wicket.”

“Then in the north, you go to Old Trafford, and even in Headingley, where there is the first Test match, now I am hearing that it is very hot. So, we might get to see a little bit of (conducive) batting in those conditions. But there, the ball moves around a little bit, and the bowlers get a little help. So, these are the challenges batters face when conditions change," he added.

Jaffer believes many players will be familiar with playing in a five-match Test series, citing their experience of being in Australia, but he feels that playing the same number of matches in England presents a greater challenge. “In England, the Dukes ball, the ball keeps moving around. So, you will have to play a little late.”

“You always have to know in England, it is such a place, that you can never easily feel that, ‘Brother, I am set, so a big score will be made’. It’s because suddenly, the ball will start moving. The Dukes ball also helps in reverse swing,” he added.

The onus will also be on openers to ensure India have a great start to their batting innings in England. When India led England 2-1 in 2021, before the series came to a halt, the visitors succeeded due to the impressive batting of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who faced upwards of 1500 balls.

While Rahul hit a fine century in India’s roaring win at Lord’s, Rohit had also hit a match-winning 127 in a heavy victory at The Oval. Rahul’s strength lies in his ability to assess the line and length of deliveries and then be adept at leaving a lot of balls, particularly at the beginning of his time at the crease. His combination of patience, solid technique, and temperament has resulted in recent good outcomes in Tests.

With Rohit not there, Rahul will not only have to replicate what his keys to success were in 2021, but also mentor his young opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal as the latter navigates the challenges of opening in Tests in England, after playing in the West Indies, South Africa and Australia.

“The initial 30-45 minutes, I think, is the most crucial part. You have to play a little late. You don't need to poke at the ball, and there is no need to reach for the ball. In England, there is a little sideways movement. So, the later you play, and the closer to the body, that is better. I think, knowing your off-stump is also going to be very important, because, generally, the bowling line of English bowlers is generally around off-stump or fourth stump.”

“So, again, that will be very important - knowing where your off-stump is, which ball to play and which to leave. Plus, your footwork needs to be precise. You don't want to be caught in the crease very often. So, either you go forward or you go back. Scoring opportunities, when you get them, you need to pounce on that.”

“These are the things that I am sure the players who have spent so much time in England, who have played practice games, and practiced so far, I am sure they will adjust to that. I think the first Test is going to be very crucial and for India to come and do well in the first Test match is where they will get that confidence, and this is going to come very handy,” elaborated Jaffer, who feels the current line-up is filled with potential to do good on tour.

Coming to Jaiswal, who was iffy in the two India ‘A’ matches against England Lions with scores of 24, 64, 17, and 5, and flashed hard away from the body, Jaffer is hoping that he will do well after acing the Australian challenge. “The way he made runs in Australia - it was a big challenge for him to play against the Australian bowling attack. But he came out with flying colours.”

“Though he has not played in a Test match in England, he has experience of playing there with India U19 and ‘A’ teams. But a Test match is a Test match, and I feel that with his technique and temperament, he should do well, because, technically, he is good. Then his temperament is good, and I feel that he would be looking to tick a box in his career here when he comes out with flying colours.”

The onus will also be on skipper Shubman Gill, who will occupy the number four spot, a place where stalwarts like Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Gundappa Viswanath, and Dilip Vengsarkar previously batted. One of the obvious issues with Gill in Tests has been his being slow on playing on the front foot, with the fast bowlers getting one to nip back in to castle him or trap him plumb lbw.

Jaffer, the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy’s history, was the Punjab head coach when Gill hit 102 against Karnataka in Bengaluru earlier this year – a knock where he needed to rein in, before getting his runs. Getting the Test captaincy will also help Gill turn a corner in making runs in overseas conditions, feels Jaffer.

“I could feel that captainship is not going to burden him. It's probably challenging him to get better. Test cricket is one place where he needs to improve his numbers. He knows that, especially away from home and this is a big tour. I feel knowing his character and temperament, he'll be looking very desperately to score runs and win this series. So, I feel, he'll be one of those players where captainship will make him a better batsman.”

Coming to England, Jaffer pointed out that Joe Root is undoubtedly the main guy that India should be looking to dislodge, even as others, including skipper Ben Stokes, are in indifferent batting form.

“You don't get that assurance from everyone. Even Harry Brook hasn't scored that much amount of runs, even though he's an exciting player.”

“So, if India bowls well with Jasprit, Siraj, Prasidh, and Shardul, then I think India has the potential to put pressure on that England batting line-up. This is a very inexperienced England side with Stuart Broad and James Anderson not there, so India can put pressure on their bowling attack too.”

“I feel it's going to be a very balanced series. You can't say that England has the upper hand and India will be underdogs. I feel India will be looking to impose themselves because it's a new team. There's not much baggage, and a new leader is there. So, I feel it's going to be an exciting series,” he concluded.

