PL: Sunderland sign defender Nordi Mukiele on four-year deal

Sunderland, Aug 17 (IANS) Sunderland AFC have announced the arrival of Nordi Mukiele. The defender has signed a four-year contract at the Stadium of Light following the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Capped by France, Mukiele moves to Wearside from Paris Saint-Germain for an undisclosed fee, having spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Before his time at the Parc des Princes, the 27-year-old represented Stade Lavallois, Montpellier HSC and RB Leipzig.

Mukiele’s vast experience in Europe’s elite leagues has seen him make more than 300 appearances to date, including 115 in the Bundesliga, 85 in Ligue 1, and 35 in the UEFA Champions League.

“It’s a new challenge and I’m happy to be here. I saw the atmosphere of the stadium, and this is something I really like. The fans are very important in football, and especially in Sunderland. I came here to fight for them. I see some good players and see their quality, so I believe that we can do something good together – and when I say together, I mean the players, the fans and the city. We will need everyone this season," said Mukiele.

Mukiele began his professional career with Paris FC before moving to Laval and breaking into Les Tango’s senior team aged 17.

The defender moved to Montpellier in 2017 and made 50 appearances during an 18-month spell at the Stade de la Mosson, which ended when he joined RB Leipzig.

Mukiele enjoyed an outstanding four-season run at the Red Bull Arena, where he made more than 100 appearances and won the DFB-Pokal in 2022.

He joined Paris Saint-Germain and won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles in 2023 and 2024 – in addition to the 2024 Coupe de France and two Trophée des Champions - before joining then reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Mukiele featured alongside fellow summer arrival Granit Xhaka during his time on loan at the BayArena, where he made 24 appearances across domestic and European competitions.

