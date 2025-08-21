PL: Bournemouth sign Morocco winger Amine Adli from Leverkusen on 5-year deal

Bournemouth, Aug 21 (IANS) AFC Bournemouth have signed Moroccan international Amine Adli from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal and will link up with Andoni Iraola’s side ahead of the weekend’s game with Wolves.

The winger was instrumental in Leverkusen’s record-breaking season in 2023-24, as Xabi Alonso’s team went undefeated domestically, winning both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal.

Adli made 29 appearances across both competitions, scoring nine goals in the process. His contributions saw him named as the top scorer throughout the DFB-Pokal that season.

The 25-year-old, who possesses Champions League experience, is also a Europa League runner-up, as Leverkusen reached the final just last year.

Adli’s previous achievements include winning the Ligue 2 Player of the Season during his time with Toulouse, making his mark in the 2020/21 campaign.

"I’m very proud, first of all, to play for a club like Bournemouth. I was looking at my next move and I felt like Bournemouth was the perfect place for me," said Adli in a statement.

"The people around give me a lot of confidence here and I’m very impressed with the facilities. The people at the club are full of love, so I’m very happy and proud to play for Bournemouth and hopefully achieve good things.”

Following the signing, AFC Bournemouth’s President of Football Operations, Tiago Pinto, said, “We’re thrilled to bring a player of such calibre to AFC Bournemouth. Amine is a proven winner and someone who will be a real asset to our squad. He’s entering the prime of his career and I’m really excited to bring him to the club.

“He’s someone who has competed at the highest level and his ambition is very much aligned with ours. I’m looking forward to working together and seeing what we can achieve.”

Adli becomes the second signing of the week for the club, after Ben Gannon-Doak arrived on Monday. The pair join Adrien Truffert, Dorde Petrovic and Diakite as new additions this window, with Junior Kroupi also with the squad for the first time.

