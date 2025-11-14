November 14, 2025 5:57 PM हिंदी

Bihar poll results: PK's Jan Suraaj a damp squib, Mukesh Sahani's VIP also fails to take off

Bihar poll results: PK's Jan Suraj a damp squid, Mukesh Sahani's VIP also fails to take off

Patna, Nov 14 (IANS) Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj and the Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Ministerial face Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) were unable to secure leads in any constituency as of 3.50 p.m., according to Bihar election trends.

The exit polls had projected that Jan Suraaj would win between zero and two seats, and the trends at 3.50 p.m. reflected this forecast.

Jan Suraaj was considered the potential 'X factor' in this election, largely due to Prashant Kishor's formidable track record as a poll strategist.

Kishor has been credited with steering major electoral victories for Nitish Kumar in the 2015 Bihar polls, Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Despite this, several exit polls predicted zero seats for Jan Suraaj, a projection Kishor himself acknowledged, remarking before the counting began that his party would either "perform exceedingly well or crash".

On the other hand, Mukesh Sahani's VIP is trailing in all 15 seats it contested. Sahani, who chose not to contest personally, had been positioned as the Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Ministerial face.

The Election Commission's website shows that Sahani's brother, Santosh Sahni, is in eighth position out of 12 candidates in Gaura Gram, where BJP's Sujit Kumar is leading by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

Sahani, a former Bollywood set designer who entered politics, was considered significant in consolidating Mallah, Sahani, and Nishad votes across the Mithilanchal and Seemanchal regions, making him an important figure in the Mahagathbandhan's strategy.

As per the latest 3.50 p.m. trends, the NDA is ahead in 209 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan trails with 29.

Bihar witnessed 66.91 per cent voter turnout overall in two-phase elections, the highest since the first elections in 1951.

--IANS

sd/skp

LATEST NEWS

Congress turned into dead weight that drowned Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

Congress turned into dead weight that drowned Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

Tata Motors PV's Q2 profit surges multi-fold to Rs 76,170 crore on one-time demerger gain

Tata Motors PV's Q2 profit surges multi-fold to Rs 76,170 crore over 1-time demerger gain

Bihar verdict sparks debate over Congress’ ‘ideological and appeasement’ drift

Bihar verdict sparks debate over Congress’ ‘ideological and appeasement’ drift

Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul rattles South Africa as India seize control on Day One of the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

1st Test: Bumrah’s five-wicket haul rattles South Africa as India seize control on day one (Lead)

Diesel shortage reported in Pakistan amid potential rise in prices of petroleum products

Diesel shortage reported in Pakistan amid potential rise in prices of petroleum products

GST reforms make essential items more affordable, tax processes simpler: CBIC Chairman

GST reforms make essential items more affordable, tax processes simpler: CBIC Chairman

K.L. Rahul, Washington Sundar take India to 37/1, trail by 122 runs after Jasprit Bumrah picks 5-27 to dismiss South Africa for 159 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

1st Test: Rahul, Washington take India to 37/1, trail SA by 122 runs after Bumrah picks 5-27

Kajol pens a funny note on Children’s Day: ‘That is a lot of work’

Kajol pens a funny note on Children’s Day: ‘That is a lot of work’

Mohit Suri recalls how Aditya Chopra supported ‘Saiyaara’ in an era of explosive action films at Yellowstone film festival

Mohit Suri recalls how Aditya Chopra supported ‘Saiyaara’ in an era of explosive action films at Yellowstone film festival

ED issues fresh summons to Anil Ambani to appear at its Delhi office on Monday (Second Lead)

ED issues fresh summons to Anil Ambani to appear at its Delhi office on Monday (Second Lead)