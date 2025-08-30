PKL 12: This season will be a redemption opportunity for Pawan Sehrawat, says Rishank Devadiga

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Pawan Sehrawat delivered a statement performance in Tamil Thalaivas' Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 opener, showcasing the maturity and composure that experts believe will define his redemption campaign this season.

The star raider's impactful display against Telugu Titans not only secured a crucial victory for his team but also demonstrated the evolution of one of PKL's most prolific scorers. Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, expert Rishank Devadiga was effusive in his praise for Sehrawat's measured approach to the contest.

"I believe this season will be a redemption opportunity for Pawan Sehrawat. He is determined to return with strong performances and deliver on his promise to the team," Devadiga observed, highlighting the raider's focused mindset entering the new campaign.

What particularly impressed the kabaddi analyst was Sehrawat's tactical awareness and timing throughout the match. Rather than the aggressive, all-out approach that characterised some of his earlier performances, the Tamil Thalaivas captain displayed a calculated understanding of game situations.

"During the second half, he demonstrated considerable experience and composure, understanding precisely when the team required his contribution. He assumed responsibility at critical moments and secured the decisive points that led to victory," Devadiga explained, emphasising how Sehrawat's game intelligence has evolved.

This mature approach represents a significant development for a player who has previously been known for his explosive raiding abilities. The veteran's ability to read the game and contribute at crucial junctures suggests a deeper understanding of his role as both captain and key performer.

While Sehrawat's heroics captured headlines, the evening's second match between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls highlighted another crucial aspect of modern PKL strategy. JioStar expert Sunil Taneja analysed how strategic planning and team balance proved decisive in the tiebreaker victory.

"Everyone was talking about Puneri Paltan's raiders - who secured their win in the tiebreaker, it was defender Vishal Bhardwaj with that crucial ankle hold. This clearly shows that the team with better balance wins," Taneja noted, underlining the importance of defensive contributions in tight contests.

"Another interesting point is how teams plan; Aslam took the first raid right after winning the toss, knowing the importance of the initial raid in the tiebreaker. Teams are strategising well in advance now," he added.

--IANS

ab/