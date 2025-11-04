November 04, 2025 10:31 PM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal to reach New Zealand tomorrow to speed up trade talks

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is scheduled to reach New Zealand on Wednesday for talks on the proposed Free Trade Agreement between the two countries, according to an official statement issued by the Commerce Ministry.

Goyal will meet New Zealand’s Minister for Trade, Todd McClay, as part of the efforts to expedite the FTA process and build a more comprehensive and mutually beneficial economic partnership between the two countries, the Commerce Ministry statement said.

The 4th round of India–New Zealand FTA negotiations commenced in Auckland on November 3, marking an important step in deepening the bilateral trade and economic dialogue between the two nations. The talks, which are taking place in Auckland from November 3 to 7, mark a renewed effort to craft a "balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial" deal after months of technical discussions, the ministry said.

During the visit, Goyal will participate in a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and innovation linkages between India and New Zealand. These include a dedicated interaction with prominent members of the New Zealand business community and the visiting Indian business delegation, facilitating greater collaboration between the private sectors of both countries, the statement said.

A New Zealand–India Business Forum will be held in the afternoon in Auckland, followed by a community interaction event with members of the vibrant Indian diaspora.

A fireside chat is also on the cards between Goyal and his New Zealand counterpart McClay, which will be moderated by Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber. The dialogue will focus on advancing trade cooperation, identifying new areas of economic convergence, and enhancing collaboration in innovation, technology, and sustainable growth, the statement said.

The engagements are expected to see participation from industry leaders, chambers of commerce, and government representatives from New Zealand, reaffirming the growing momentum in bilateral relations and the shared vision for a stronger, future-oriented economic partnership, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/vd

