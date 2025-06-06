Piyush Goyal in Italy, meets biz leaders to strengthen strategic collaborations

Rome, June 6 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, during his official visit to Italy, interacted with Mirco Maschio, Chairman of the Board at Maschio Gaspardo, a global leader in sustainable agricultural solutions, focusing on the prospects for collaboration as India advances in its effort to modernise the sector.

“Had a fruitful discussion with Mirco Maschio, Chairman of the Board at Maschio Gaspardo, a global leader in sustainable agricultural solutions. As India moves towards modernising its agricultural sector, discussed the tremendous opportunities it presents for collaboration,” Goyal posted on X on Friday.

The Indian Minister also met Veronica Squinzi, CEO and Global Development Director of MAPEI Group, manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry. Both sides discussed the growing opportunities for MAPEI in India, driven by the country’s rapid infrastructure growth and increasing demand for advanced construction solutions.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with Sonia Bonfiglioli, Chairwoman and CEO of Bonfiglioli, an engineering company with a longstanding presence in India, Goyal appreciated their continued confidence in India’s growth story.

They discussed the company’s progress in India and new avenues to boost manufacturing, Research and Development, and innovation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India initiative.

Goyal, during a constructive meeting with Mario Gnutti, Vice President of Gnutti Carlo Group, a leader in the automotive sector, explored how the company could strengthen its India presence and help boost local manufacturing, as significant opportunities have opened in India to also serve global demands.

On Thursday, the Minister reiterated India’s shared commitment to speed up the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA).

Addressing the Italy-India Business Forum, the minister said he had three meetings, in less than 35 days, with “my friend Maros Sefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security".

“This shows our shared commitment to speeding up the India-EU FTA,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, have agreed to expedite the conclusion of the India-EU FTA by the end of the year.

“Our focus is on realising the Italy-India Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029. Underscored the transformative potential of the IMEC Corridor and India-EU FTA. Also, extended an invitation to Italian enterprises to join India's growth story,” Goyal said in a post on X.

India and Italy reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic ties, with a strong focus on enhancing trade, joint ventures and connectivity through the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

In a joint press conference, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said there is “huge scope” for boosting India-EU trade through the potential offered by IMEEC. Tajani called for stronger collaborations in sectors such as space, technology, steel and aluminium.

